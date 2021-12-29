Lui Franciosi Sends His Season Greetings and Best Wishes for 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lui Franciosi would like to send his season greetings and best wishes for a successful 2022 to all clients and friends. It has been another difficult and challenging year for many with the current COVID-19 pandemic. The much-needed COVID-19 vaccines have performed well in saving lives around the World, and Lui Franciosi is excited to see booster vaccinations underway to address the Omicron variant. He goes on to say, "I want to wish everyone the best of the holidays. Stay safe and get ready for a new 2022! I’m hopeful it’s going to be a good year for all of us.”



For more information about Lui Franciosi and his company Franciosi Consulting Ltd., please visit https://franciosiconsulting.com/ or his YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7PSoeH8yN-HuLg5xFi5Qxw/. Dr. Franciosi advises on the operational and research needs of the pharmaceutical and seniors care industries. He also discusses topics online such as running your own business, chronic pain, the importance of long-term senior care, Lyme Disease, as well as COVID-19 & the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

About Lui Franciosi

Lui Franciosi is a consultant with over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He has worked as a pharmacologist and an executive in the pharmaceutical industry in Canada, Europe, and Asia. He holds a Masters degree and a Doctorate from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. He also studied business at the University of Warwick in the U.K. He went on to become the COO at Verona Pharma for seven years. Lui Franciosi founded Franciosi Consulting Ltd. in 2015 and is the President and CEO.

