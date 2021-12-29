Fun and Exciting Photo Booth Rentals by 3 Monkeys Inflatables for Holiday Events

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 Monkeys Inflatables is pleased to share that they are now offering photo booth rentals for holiday events. These rentals are extremely popular in corporate, college, and church events. 3 Monkeys offers these rentals in both open-back style and traditional style. They also offer custom logo and design for the photo booth strip along with unlimited prints, table props, and much more. To start, customers can get unlimited photos during the event whether it is single or double prints. The professional-grade printer prints long-lasting dye sublimation prints which will last for years to come. An additional CD or a DVD, of the photos, clicked throughout the duration, will be made available after the event at no additional charge. The same pictures can be uploaded on social media accounts.





Each and every photo booth rental is attended by a staff member of 3 Monkeys. They also help people choose a customized background for the event, however, the same must be informed in advance so that arrangements can be made for the background. The photo booth comes in an open back style to accommodate a larger group from 5-17 people and the traditional bench-style booth for a couple or two besties. The booth also consists of props and hats at no extra charge. Guests can have fun accessorizing with these props and getting their pictures clicked. The photo booth rentals promise four hours of fun for one low price. Customers are requested to fill the photo booth form 2 weeks in advance so that they can use the same template for the pictures. The rental also includes setup and tearing down by professionals, pre and post-event inspection, cleaning and sanitizing, and extension cords for up to 100ft.

The other most popular package with which the photo booth can be combined is the Ultimate Holiday Party Package at $1200; which is a Christmas-themed package exclusively available for the season. 3 Monkeys also offers a wide range of party rentals and themed inflatables including castle bouncers, jungle bouncers, Frozen and Unicorn bouncers; water slide themes including tropical slides, big kahuna, lava slide; obstacle courses such as wacky world, 65ft, and 40ft course and the popular nuclear explosion. The best sellers for the month are Axe Throwing rentals, nuclear explosion, mechanical bull, bumper car rental, holiday express electric trackless train, and extreme attractions like the rock wall and euro bungy, hungry hippo chow down game, and the big red baller. Customers can now complete their party arrangements with other party rental equipment such as picnic tables, tents, banquet tables, and chairs, and many more.

3 Monkeys Inflatables

3 Monkeys Inflatables offers bounce house rentals, inflatables, and party rental equipment for graduation parties, corporate, community, college, school, and church events. They currently serve customers in different locations in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

