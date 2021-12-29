Extension of the mandate of the management board member of AS Ekspress Grupp

English Estonian

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp decided to extend the mandate of Mrs. Mari-Liis Rüütsalu as a Member of the Management Board until 31 December 2025.

The Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp will continue with three members as before: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu (Chairman of the Board), Signe Kukin and Kaspar Hanni.

Priit Rohumaa

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

AS Ekspress Grupp

+372 56691010

priit@nutshell.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspaper, magazines and books. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia and Estonia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs 1,400 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.