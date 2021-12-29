On the reserve services of Flexible Generation segment and contract concluded regarding isolated regime services for 2022

English Lithuanian

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 28 December 2021, its subsidiary AB “Ignitis gamyba” (hereinafter – the Company) concluded the contracts with LITGRID AB, Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator, regarding the provision of tertiary power reserve services (hereinafter – Reserve) and the sale of isolated regime services (hereinafter – Isolated Regime Services Contract) for 2022.



According to the final Reserve auction results published by LITGRID AB on 1 December 2021, the Company will provide Reserve services for 2022 in the following capacity: 260 MW – Unit 7 of Elektrėnai Complex (222 MW in 2021), 259 MW – Unit 8 of Elektrėnai Complex (260 MW in 2021).

Preliminary revenue for the Reserve services provided by Elektrėnai Complex will amount to about 12.5M EUR.

More information about the auction and its results is available on LITGRID AB website.

According to the Isolated Regime Services Contract, the Company will provide isolated regime services for 2022 in the following capacity: 371 MW – Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) (in 2021 it was 371 MW), 1 MW – Unit 8 of Elektrėnai Complex (in 2021 38 MW provided by Unit 7).

Preliminary revenue for the isolated regime services provided by Elektrėnai Complex will amount to about 20M EUR.

The total operational electricity generation capacity of the Company – 2,055.8 MW, out of which:

1055 MW – Elektrėnai Complex, 900 MW – Kruonis Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Power Plant, 100.8 MW – Kaunas Hydroelectric Power Plant.

