Share buy-back Program completed

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 69/2021 – 29 DECEMBER 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|315,150
|773.60
|243,801,208.95
|27 December 2021
|5,000
|735.87
|3,679,362.50
|28 December 2021
|3,425
|735.23
|2,518,153.85
|Accumulated under the program
|323,575
|772.61
|249,998,725.29
Royal Unibrew’s accumulated share buy-back from 24 August 2021 to 28 December 2021 amounts to 323,575 shares at a total cost of DKK 250 million. The announced share buy-back program has thus been completed.
The transactions stated above imply that Royal Unibrew A/S now owns a total of 880,874 treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each, corresponding to 1.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
