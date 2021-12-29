Share buy-back Program completed

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 69/2021 – 29 DECEMBER 2021

On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement315,150773.60243,801,208.95
27 December 20215,000735.873,679,362.50
28 December 20213,425735.232,518,153.85
Accumulated under the program323,575772.61249,998,725.29

Royal Unibrew’s accumulated share buy-back from 24 August 2021 to 28 December 2021 amounts to 323,575 shares at a total cost of DKK 250 million. The announced share buy-back program has thus been completed.

The transactions stated above imply that Royal Unibrew A/S now owns a total of 880,874 treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each, corresponding to 1.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

