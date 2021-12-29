New York, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Utilities Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193689/?utm_source=GNW

and Iberdrola.



The global utilities market is expected to grow from $5,488.88 billion in 2021 to $5.969.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $8,105.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The utilities market consists of sales of electric power, natural gas, steam supply, water supply, and sewage removal services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide electric power, natural gas, steam supply, water supply, and sewage removal services. The market excludes waste management and remediation services which collect, treat, and dispose of waste materials; but do not use sewer systems or sewage treatment facilities.



The main types of utilities are water and sewage, natural gas distribution, electric power generation, transmission, and distribution.Sewage water is the waste from a community’s residents.



Wastewater is the water that is expelled from homes after being used for various reasons such as dishwashing, laundry, and toilet flushing. The different operator types include public operator; private operator.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the utilities market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the utilities market.



The regions covered in the global utilities market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rapid growth in investments in renewable power generation capacities is expected to drive the utilities market during the forecast period.A large number of power generation companies are investing in renewable energy sources, especially in the USA and European countries.



For instance, EDF Energy announced investment of more than €25 billion in solar power and green electricity tariffs.Governments globally are also promoting renewable energy sources by offering incentives and subsidies to solar power generation companies.



For instance, according to the Clean Energy Australia 2020 Report, more than 2.2 GW of new large renewable energy capacity was introduced to the network in 2019, representing 34 projects worth $4.3 billion in investment and about 4000 new jobs . This is expected to boost the electric power generation and subsequently drive the utilities market during the forecast period.



Digital technologies are increasingly making their way into power generation, transmission and distribution industry to enhance productivity, efficiency and safety associated with power plants.Digital technologies such as smart grids, sensors and smart meters provide the company and the customer, with more accurate and real-time account of power usage.



These technologies help to improve productivity, efficiency, safety, compliance and reliability in power generation and distribution.This results in better asset management, planning, execution, and faster level of service with higher customer satisfaction.



For instance, in Ireland, Whitegate Power Station has installed 140 sensors throughout the plant to digitize vibrations, temperature and other data to monitor and optimize operations in real time and minimize downtime. For Instance, some of the major companies adopted digital technologies include Duke Energy, Engie, National Grid and NextEra.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a significant restraint on the utilities market in 2020 as demand for utility services from industrial and commercial establishments decreased due to trade restrictions and lockdowns imposed by governments globally.Many manufacturing facilities globally halted operations to contain the spread of virus among its workforce, thereby limiting the need for utility services such as electricity and wastewater treatment.



COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia.



Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the utilities market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



The countries covered in the utilities market report are Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela and Vietnam.





