New York, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospitality Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193682/?utm_source=GNW

, Chipotle and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.



The global hospitality market is expected to grow from $3,952.87 billion in 2021 to $4,548.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6,715.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%.



The hospitality market consists of sales of accommodation and food services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide customers with lodging and/or prepare meals, snacks, and beverages for immediate consumption. The market covers both accommodation and food services because the two activities are often combined at the same establishment.



The main types of hospitality are non-residential accommodation services, food and beverage services.The non-residential accommodation services provide lodging or short-term accommodation for travellers, vacationers, and others.



The different ownerships include chained and standalone.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the hospitality market in 2020.North America was the second largest region in the hospitality market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The hospitality market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global GDP growth reached 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Thus, stable economic growth is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Hotels are using technologies that are transforming the customer experience.Some technologies are leading to significant improvements and savings in the hospitality market.



The most significant trends in this market are the use of near field communication (NFC) technology, infrared technologies, and robots.NFC gives users the ability to exchange data between devices, making mobile payments an instant, secure process.



Infrared sensors are used in hotels to address customer complaints involving housekeeping interruptions.Hotels are also using robots to deliver amenities to guest rooms and for many other functional purposes.



Hotel operators are investing in systems and technologies that can automate processes and personalize the experience for guests.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the hospitality market in 2020 as governments globally imposed restrictions on domestic and international travel limiting the need for services offered by these establishments.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia.Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.



However, it is expected that the hospitality market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



The countries covered in the hospitality market report are Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193682/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________