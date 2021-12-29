New York, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass Fiber: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193650/?utm_source=GNW





This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the glass fiber industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the glass fiber industry and their areas of application.



Global markets are presented for the size of glass fiber segments, along with growth forecasts through 2026.Estimates of sales values are based on the price in the supply chain.



Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined.International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and types of glass fiber.



Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



This report considers the impact of COVID-19.In 2020, the growth rate of every industry around the world was impacted by the pandemic.



In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments around the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.



The glass fiber market is further segmented based on its glass type: S-Glass, C-Glass, E-Glass, ECR-Glass and others.The market can be segmented by resin type as polyesters, vinyl ester, epoxy, polyamide, polypropylene and others.



The market can be segmented by product type as glass wool, roving, yarn, strands and others. The market is also segmented into end uses like transportation, automotive, marine, aerospace, construction, electrical and electronics, energy and power, pipe and tank, consumer goods, and others.



- Company profile descriptions of top glass fiber manufacturers, including Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC), Glasstex Fiberglass Materials Corp., Jushi Group Co., Ltd., Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain and PFG Fiber Glass Corp.



Summary:

The global demand for glass fiber in 2020 was around REDACTED tons and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, from REDACTED tons in 2021 to reach REDACTED tons in 2026.The construction segment accounts for the prominent share of the market, followed by the transportation and pipe and tank segments.



Changing trends towards manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicles across the globe, especially in developed and developing countries, are anticipated to spur the demand for glass fiber in the future.Rising investment in construction activities in the developing and least-developed countries is expected to drive the demand for glass fiber in these countries.



Furthermore, the increasing population has led to an increased need for housing, which in turn is projected to bolster the glass fiber market during the forecast period. An increase in oil and gas exploration in Middle Eastern countries has also boosted the demand for glass fiber for manufacturing tanks and pipes utilized in the oil and gas, water treatment, and chemical industries.



Glass fiber manufacturing is the high-temperature conversion of various raw materials such as borosilicate into a homogeneous melt, followed by the fabrication of this melt into glass fibers.Glass wool, the pure form of glass fibers can be directly used for insulation or glass fiber can be reinforced with plastic resin to form composites.



Roving accounts for the prominent share amongst the composite forms owing to its increased applications in the construction and automotive industries. Amongst all product types of glass fiber, glass wool holds the major share and strands are anticipated to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period.



By resin type, polyesters hold the major share, accounting for about one-third of the market, closely followed by epoxy.Vinyl esters are anticipated to gain traction during the forecast period.



By glass type, the E-glass segment holds the major share of the glass fiber market, accounting for more than REDACTED% of the market.



The global glass fiber market is fairly consolidated, and the top players account for a small share of the market. The top manufacturers of glass fiber include Jushi Group Co., Ltd., Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Owens Corning, CPIC and others. The top 10 players account for around two-thirds of the total market, which is anticipated to grow due to increasing expansion activities among manufacturers with growing demand for glass fiber.

