Cancer Stem Cells: Technologies and Global Markets

The report discusses the roles of supply chain members from manufacturers to researchers.The report has an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global cancer stem cells market.



In-depth patent analysis in the report will focus on providing extensive technological trends across years and geographies such as the U.S., Europe and China.



The cancer stem cells market is mainly segmented into two major components: cancer type and geography.Based on cancer type, the market is segmented into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, leukemia, melanoma, prostate cancer, brain cancer, bone cancer and other types of cancer.



The market is segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.



Report Includes:

- 50 tables

- An overview of the global market and technologies for cancer stem cells

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Coverage of history, synthesis, isolation, identification and characteristics of cancer stem cells, and description of stem cell transplant types i.e., autologous, allogeneic, and syngeneic

- Detailed description of cancer stem cells, its pathophysiology and affects and major advancement of the industry and discussion on side effects of stem cells implantation

- Discussion on the future of stem cells for the treatment of COVID-19 and information about advancing stem cells to mainstream medicines for COVID-19

- Assessment of regulatory structure, pricing, and reimbursement scenarios; marketed and pipeline (R&D) products, and clinical trials

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry including AdnaGen AG, Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc., BioNTech, Caladrius Biosciences Inc., Celgene Corp., ExCellThera, Gamida Cell, Silicon Biosystems and ViaCyte Inc.



Summary:

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) have properties similar to those of normal stem cells and have the ability to produce all the cell types found in a single type of cancer.These cells are tumorigenic and have the ability to generate tumors through self-renewal and differentiation.



CSCs are believed to occur in tumors as a distinct population and produce new tumors by relapse and metastasis.Therefore, the development of specific therapies targeted at CSCs holds hope for improvement of survival and quality of life of cancer patients, especially for patients with metastatic disease.



Cancer stem cells are rare forms of immortal cells that occur in a tumor, and they give rise to many cell types that constitute the tumor.These cells have been found in a range of human tumors and a potential cancer treatment approach has been to use them as targets.



Most anticancer therapies inhibit cancer cell growth by causing cancer cells to die. Although these treatments appear to be successful, the disease reoccurs in some cases.



Major factors contributing to the market growth are a rise in the incidence and mortality rate of cancer worldwide and increased R&D activities associated with the development of these therapies.The rise in incidence of cancer globally has increased the need for a reliable and effective therapy that will completely eliminate the cancer cells in the body and reduce the risk of relapse or metastasis in the patient.



Thus, there is a rise in both cancer research activities and in funding for the advancement of treatment technology. The rise in R&D activities will help to improve the knowledge of the researchers regarding CSCs and how these cells can be used as targets to improve the efficiency of conventional

cancer therapies. However, ethical issues related to stem cells and the high costs related to cancer stem cell therapeutics could hamper the market growth. Successful implementation of CSCs therapeutics in animal models during preclinical trials will help to open new avenues for market growth.



According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2020, almost 19.2 million new cancers were diagnosed worldwide, and the global mortality rate due to cancer was around 10 million. Lung cancer was the leading cause of cancer among new cancer cases diagnosed in 2020, and it had the highest mortality rate for cancer cases worldwide among both men and women; however, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer case and cause of death among women, accounting for approximately 12% of cancer deaths in females. It is also observed that minimum survival chances are observed in people with stomach and liver cancer.

