Carrier Screening Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Product, Carrier Screening Type, Technology, Indication, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031

• Product (In Vitro Diagnostics And Laboratory Developed Tests)

• Carrier Screening Type (Prenatal Carrier Screening And Preconception Carrier Screening)

• Technology (Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Microarray, And Other Technologies)

• Indication (Fragile X Syndrome, Cystic Fibrosis, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Down’s Syndrome, Thalassemia, Tay-Sachs Disease, Huntington’s Disease, Sickle Cell Anemia, Hemophilia, and Other Indications)



Regional Segmentation



• North America: U.S., Canada

• Europe: Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



Market Growth Drivers



• Decreasing Cost of Sequencing

• Rising Emphasis on Early Detection and Prevention of Complex Genetic Disorders

• Increasing Maternal Age Leading to Pregnancy Complications

• Rising Funding and Innovation in the carrier Screening Ecosystem



Market Challenges



• Regulatory Challenges in the Field of Carrier Screening

• Lack of High Complexity Testing Centers

• Existing Diagnostic Confidence on Conventional Screening Methods



Market Opportunities



• Massive Scope for Adoption of Carrier Screening in Developing Nations



Key Companies Profiled



BGI Group, CENTOGENE N.V., Eurofins Scientific, Fulgent Genetics, Inc., Gene by Gene, Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Natera, Inc., OPKO Health, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Sema4, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Yourgene Health Plc



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• How is carrier screening revolutionizing the field of reproductive health?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global carrier screening market?

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global carrier screening market?

• How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the global carrier screening ecosystem??

• What are the key development strategies that the major players are implementing in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

• What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of carrier screening?

• What are the potential entry barriers expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?



• How is each market segment expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each segment? Following are the segments:

o Type (expanded carrier screening and targeted carrier screening)

o Product (in vitro diagnostics and laboratory developed tests)

o Carrier Screening Type (prenatal carrier screening and preconception carrier screening)

o Technology (next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, microarray, and other technologies)

o Indication (fragile X syndrome, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, Down’s Syndrome, thalassemia, Tay-Sachs Disease, Huntington’s Disease, sickle cell anemia, hemophilia, and other indications)

o Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World)

• What are the growth opportunities for the carrier screening companies in the region of their operation?

• Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global carrier screening market?

• Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?



Market Overview



The growth of the carrier screening market is expected to be driven by the decrease in the cost of sequencing, rising emphasis on early detection and prevention of complex genetic disorders, and increasing maternal age leading to pregnancy complications.However, there are significant challenges restraining the market growth, such as the regulatory challenges in the field of carrier screening, and the lack of high complexity testing centers.



Carrier screening is a hereditary test that gives information about whether a person carries a gene for certain genetic disorders.It is performed before or during pregnancy times.



Carrier screening allows a person to find out the chances of having a child with a genetic disorder.Carrier screening involves testing blood, saliva, or tissue extracted from inside the cheeks.



In cases of genetic disorders, a person should have two affected genes to have the disorder. A person who is a carrier has only one gene for a disorder and usually does not have symptoms or have only mild symptoms. The current market for carrier screening is majorly dominated by manufacturers and service providers such as BGI Group, CENTOGENE N.V., Eurofins Scientific, Fulgent Genetics, Inc., Gene by Gene, Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Natera, Inc., OPKO Health, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Sema4, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Yourgene Health Plc.



The global carrier screening market is projected to reach $4,479.0 million by 2031, growing from $1,187.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.67% during the forecast period 2021-2031.



The carrier screening market is an emerging market with huge growth potential.Recent technological advancements are facilitating the adoption of the technology at a rapid pace.



Carrier screening are genetic tests that are used for determining if a person is a potential carrier of genetic disorders such as cystic fibrosis (CF), Down’s syndrome, Fragile X syndrome, sickle cell anemia, and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).Carrier screening tests are extensively used by couples considering becoming pregnant to determine the risks of passing genetic anomalies to the child.



This study aims at deciphering the potential of carrier screening and its larger role in bolstering the current era of precision medicine in the field of reproductive health.



Competitive Landscape



The growth of this market can be majorly attributed to the presence of well-established guidelines regarding carrier screening, presence of established companies undertaking key business strategies, decrease in the cost of sequencing, rising emphasis on early detection and prevention of complex genetic disorders, and increasing maternal age leading to pregnancy complications, among others. Further, increasing focus on research pertaining to carrier screening such as targeted carrier screening in spinal muscle atrophy and emerging application of preconcecption carrier screening is also expected to support the growth of the carrier screening market during the forecast period, 2021-2031.



The growth of other technologies, such as next-generation sequencing and PCR can be attributed to the increased clinical research to understand the involvement of molecular pathology in the diagnosis and prognosis of genetic disorders.Based on region, North America holds the largest share in the market, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and improvised reimbursement policies in the region.



However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031.



