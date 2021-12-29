New York, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Viral and Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing Market: Focus on Vector Type, Application, Disease and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193765/?utm_source=GNW



Market Segmentation



• Vector Type – Viral Vector and Non-Viral Vector

• Disease – Cancer, Genetic Disease, Infectious Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, Other Diseases

• Application – Gene Therapy, Vaccinology, Cell Therapy, and Other Applications



Regional Segmentation



• North America: U.S., Canada

• Europe: Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



Market Growth Drivers



• Rapid Uptake of Viral Vector to Develop Innovative Therapies

• Increasing Number of Clinical Studies for the Development of Gene Therapy

• Favorable Funding Scenario for Vector-Based Therapies

• Increasing Adoption of Nucleic Acid Therapeutics

• Rise in Synergistic Activities in the Market



Market Challenges



• Unaffordable Cost of Gene Therapy

• High Manufacturing Cost of Viral Vectors

• Complications Associated with Large-Scale Production of Viral Vectors

• Low Transfection Efficiency



Market Opportunities



• Rise in Demand for Synthetic Genes

• Emergence of Next-Generation Vectors

• Limitation of Viral Vectors



Key Companies Profiled



Boehringer Ingelheim, Catalent, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA Inc., Oxford Biomedica plc, Sartorius AG, Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wuxi AppTec, Acuitas Therapeutics, Evonik Industries AG, Exelead, Inc., Entos Pharmaceuticals, Genevant Sciences GmbH, T&T Scientific Corporation, Moderna, Inc., CureVac N.V.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is a vector, and what is its importance in the medical industry? What are the major characteristics and types of vectors? What are the areas of application of vectors?

• What are the major advancements in viral and non-viral vector manufacturing? What are the key trends of the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market? How is the market evolving, and what is its future scope?

• What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market?

• What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players of the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market to sustain the competition of the market? What is the percentage share of each of the key players in different key developmental strategies?

• What is the regulatory scenario of the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market? What are the initiatives implemented by different governmental bodies and guidelines put forward to regulate the commercialization of viral and non-viral vector manufacturing products?

• What are major milestones in patenting activity in the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market?

• What was the market size of the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market in 2020, and what is the market size anticipated to be by 2031? What is the expected growth rate of the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market during the forecast period 2021-2031?

• What is the global market size for manufacturing different types of viral and non-viral vectors available in the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market? What are the key trends of the market with respect to different vectors, and which vector type is expected to dominate the market in 2031?

• What are the different disease areas where non-viral vectors and viral vectors are employed in the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market? Which disease type dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to dominate in 2031?

• What are the different applications associated with the viral vector and non-viral vector manufacturing? What was the contribution of each of the application areas in the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market in 2020, and what is it expected in 2031?

• Which region is expected to contribute the highest sales in the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market during the period 2021-2031? Which region and country carries the potential for the significant expansion of key companies for different viral and non-viral vector manufacturing? What are the leading countries of different regions that contribute significantly toward the growth of the viral and non-viral manufacturing market?

• What are the key players of the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market, and what are their roles in the market? What were the market shares of the key players in 2020?



Market Overview



The advent of advanced therapies, including gene therapy and cell therapy, which employ the use of vectors, has created a huge impact in the field of medicine in the past few decades.Therapies that require genetic modification, including the introduction of therapeutic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)/gene into a patient’s body or cell, demonstrated tremendous potential for treating several fatal diseases, including cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and rheumatoid arthritis, among others.



Promising results displayed by these vector-based therapies in several preclinical and clinical studies have further emphasized the development and standardization of various viral and non-viral vectors to address unmet medical needs. The global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market was valued at $1.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $27.03 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 18.54% during the forecast period 2021-2031.



Known to reduce the cost of treatment and help decrease repeated administration of medications, viral vectors, and non-viral vectors have gained significant attention globally as a novel therapeutic approach for treating various critical diseases, thereby promoting a surge of investments in drug development and commercialization.Growing prominence of gene and cell therapy products (that utilize vectors) and increasing funding activities driving research related to vector-based therapies are the key driving factors fuelling the growth of the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market.



Moreover, rising incidences of genetic disorders, cancers, and infectious diseases, coupled with the increasing number of clinical studies and robust pipeline of gene and cell therapy products as well as vector-based vaccines, are the additional driving factors encouraging market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market comprises well-established and newly emerging companies. Several companies are attempting to enter the market and sustain the competition by adopting synergistic activities and expanding their business by launching manufacturing capacities or developing proprietary viral and non-viral vector platforms.



In the past three years (2018-2020), the key market players of the global viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market witnessed majorly synergistic activities, business expansion, and funding activities.The inclination of companies toward synergies suggests that the companies are collaborating with viral and non-viral vector manufacturers to develop novel cell therapies, gene therapies, and vaccines for various diseases.



The expansion of manufacturing capacities suggests that the companies are trying to fulfill the increased demand for vectors for cell and gene therapies.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Switzerland

• Belgium

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Singapore

• Japan

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193765/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________