Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Global Market Report 2022

The global non-animal alternatives testing market is expected to grow from $1.63 billion in 2021 to $1.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.08%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.83%.



The non-animal alternatives testing market consists of sales of non-animal alternatives testing products and services that do not involve testing on animals to determine the safety and efficacy of products and ingredients used in any industry sector.Non-animal alternative testing technologies include: in-vitro human cell and tissue cultures, organs-on-chips (OOCs), computer simulations and modelling (silico models), 3D bio-printing of tissues, and synthetic skin substitutes as well as studies with human volunteers.



These technologies replace animal testing in end-use industries including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, chemicals & pesticides, food, and others.



The main methods of non-animal alternative testing are cellular assay, biochemical assay, in silico, and ex-vivo.A biochemical assay is an in vitro analytical process used to detect, quantify, and/or investigate the binding or activity of a biological molecule, such as an enzyme.



The various technologies used include cell culture technology, high throughput technology, molecular imaging, omics technology, and other technologies. These are utilized by industries such as pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics & household products, diagnostics, chemicals industry, and food industry.



North America was the largest region in the non-animal alternatives testing in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the non-animal alternatives testing market.



The support from the government and non-governmental organisations boosts the growth of the non-animal testing market.The government organisations enforces laws and regulations, raises funds to support the non-animal testing methods such as tests on human volunteers, advanced computer-modelling techniques and also funds studies with human volunteer.



In order to support the non-animal testing, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in 2019, awarded $4.25 million to the USA based universities including Johns Hopkins University, Vanderbilt University, Oregon State University, and the University of California to research for alternative tests replacing animals with non-animal alternatives and to make the test procedures less painful to the laboratory animals. Similar research programs to promote non-animal testing procedures are also initiated by countries such as Denmark, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, China and Korea. The constant support from the government drives the growth of the non-animal testing market.



OOCs (organs-on-chips) tool for testing is a major trend in the non-animal alternatives testing market.Organs-on-a-chips (OOCs) are miniature tissues and organs grown in-vitro that enable the modeling of human physiology and disease.



OOCs are now being explored worldwide as tools for developing disease models and accurately predicting drug efficacies and toxicities.The advantages of OOCs over cell culture, animal models, and human clinical trials have captured the attention of both the medical and pharmaceutical communities focusing on developing targeted therapies.



For instance, in April 2020, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, developed a new model for Organs-on-a-Chip to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases and afflictions. Organs-on-a-chip consists of millions of cells formed on a platform to replicate the functions of different organs and can be used as an instrument in analyzing and creating new treatments for complex diseases without the use of animals for testing.



Stringent regulations related to safety, efficacy, and quality are projected to act as a major challenge for players operating in the non-animal alternatives testing market.All medicines and treatments go through stringent testing in the lab (pre-clinical research) and in small groups of patients (clinical research).



The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and The US (FDA) are the two main bodies regulating these novel therapies while getting them to market.Health Canada uses mAb specific guidelines from EMA or USFDA when necessary.



The SAHPRA (South African Health Products Authority) biosimilar guideline has an annex on mAbs which focuses on non-clinical and clinical aspects.The Russian Federation has issued general product registration guideline/s with very brief information about mAbs.



Since it is a time-consuming process, it is considered as one of the major hindering factors for the non-animal alternatives testing market.



