Result of the buy-back auction of 0.25 per cent DGB 2022

| Source: Danmarks Nationalbank Danmarks Nationalbank

København Ø, DENMARK

Offer, buyback, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:

ISINOffer mill. DKK (nominal)Buy-back mill. DKK (nominal)Cut-off pricePro rataYield
99 23997 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2022220
0
-
-
-
Total220
0
   