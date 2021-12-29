New York, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water And Sewage Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193686/?utm_source=GNW

, Carrier Corporation, United Utilities, Severn Trent Plc and Anglian Water.



The global water and sewage market is expected to grow from $578.41 billion in 2021 to $631.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $852.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The water and sewage market consists of sales of water supply and sewage removal services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate water treatment plants and/or water supply systems and sewer systems or sewage treatment facilities; or provide steam, heated air, or cooled air. The water and sewage market is segmented into water supply & irrigation systems; sewage treatment facilities and steam & air-conditioning supply.



The main types of water and sewage are water supply & irrigation systems, sewage treatment facilities, steam & air-conditioning supply.Sewage treatment is a form of wastewater treatment that removes impurities from sewage to generate an effluent that is appropriate for disposal to the environment or reuse, eliminating water pollution from raw sewage discharges.



The different types of operators include public operator, private operator and is used in various sectors such as residential, commercial, industrial.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the water and sewage market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in water and sewage market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Water treatment plants are using energy efficient technologies to reduce energy consumption in their plants.Energy-efficient technologies such as membrane aerated biofilm reactors (MABR) and advanced anaerobic digesters are helpful in water resource recovery.



Advanced digesters are used to create biogas, and reciprocating gas engines turn that biogas into electricity, thus enabling plants to become energy neutral. For example, MABR technology is being used at OxyMem, an Irish water treatment company, is 75% more efficient than conventional wastewater treatment technologies.



Conventional wastewater treatment plants are using advanced technologies to treat micro pollutants.Micro-pollutants are contaminants originating from pharmaceutical residues, household chemicals, personal care products and pesticides.



Technologies such as moving bed biofilm reactors (MBBR), ozone-based advanced oxidation, adsorption and powdered activated carbon (PAC) are being used to remove micro-pollutants from wastewater.There has been a growing focus on removing micro-pollutants from wastewater streams in European countries such as Germany and Switzerland.



In Germany, advanced technologies such as GE’s membrane bioreactor and powdered activated carbon technology are proving to be a cost-effective way of removing micro-pollutants from wastewater. For Instance, some of the major companies using advanced technologies to treat micro-pollutants include Suez Group, Arvia, and Novartis.



The countries covered in the report include Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193686/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________