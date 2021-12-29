CORRECTION - Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

29 December 2021





FIXING OF COUPON RATES - CORRECTION

Miscalculation in announcement 23 December 2021. The coupon rates of a few bonds based on Euribor 3M will differ on the third decimal to the previous announced. The correct rates are listed below.

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2022

Effective from 1 January 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009512428, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: 0.0630% pa

DK0009528184, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.3470% pa

DK0009532293, (22H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.4070% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

