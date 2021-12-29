CORRECTION - Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
29 December 2021
FIXING OF COUPON RATES - CORRECTION
Miscalculation in announcement 23 December 2021. The coupon rates of a few bonds based on Euribor 3M will differ on the third decimal to the previous announced. The correct rates are listed below.
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2022
Effective from 1 January 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009512428, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: 0.0630% pa
DK0009528184, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.3470% pa
DK0009532293, (22H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2022: -0.4070% pa
