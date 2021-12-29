Fighting Corruption and Unethical Practices Online Webinar: January 26-27, 2022

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fighting Corruption and Unethical Practices" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a practical hands-on intensive course on ethics in business; and how to identify and prevent bribery, corruption, unethical conduct, and conflicts of interest.

In recent years, scores of economies, from Britain to Brazil have followed America's lead in tightening anti-bribery enforcement. Offences that once drew a mere reprimand now attract fines that run into hundreds of millions of dollars together with long prison terms for offending employees and managers.

Bribery directly damages your business and your reputation. However, your business is not the only victim. The wider losers are the government and the larger society, both of whom are severely undermined by the weakened rule of law and damaged economic and social development. As such, Governments are making anti-corruption programs an integral part of compliance.

All firms, corporate or other need to have an effective compliance program wherever they operate and in whatever industry they operate.

This two-day/multi-session, intensive training course, is a practical look at corruption, current anti-corruption practices, and how to effectively comply at a level that equips participants with both a clear definition and guidelines as to how this scourge can be fought. This course also provides a set of detailed issues and checklists to help make setting up your own anti-corruption program easy to do.

The objectives of this training course is to provide all staff, irrespective of whether they work in the front-, middle- or back-office, with a sound foundation how to recognize corruption and comply with anti-corruption/compliance standards and practices. This training is provided in a practical "hands-on" manner that allows participants to implement what they have learned easily and effectively the minute they return to the office.

This course provides a complete structured package for learning in all main aspects of the subject of fighting corrupt practices. It will enable participants to prepare and manage the planning and implementation of the necessary control processes in the business that they work in irrespective of whether it is a bank/ financial institution or other type of firm.

Learning Objectives:

What corruption is and how to recognize it

How to set up your own anti-corruption program and ensure compliance with both regulation, as well as international conventions

Red Flags and other warning signs that point to corrupt practices

How to implement a process that will allow you to continually improve your anti-corruption measures without overwhelming your organization

Steps you can take to better understand your global corruption risks

The need for ongoing risk assessments and review

Why third-party due diligence can make or break your program

The dilemma of the whistleblower

The key issues surrounding ethical business practices

Managing conflicts of interest

Key Topics Covered:



Day 01 (9:00 AM - 3:00 PM PST)



Session 1:What is corruption?

The corruption problem

Understanding corruption

Dealing with corruption

Current worldwide trends

Bribery & Corruption risk indicators

Solving the corruption problem

How Corruption is Fought

US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA)

What the FCPA prohibits

What make up a 'violation'

OECD Anti-Bribery Convention

What the Convention covers

UK Anti-Bribery Act

What the Act covers

How do you recognize corruption?

Corruption defined

Most common types of corrupt acts

Conditions that facilitate corruption

How you combat corruption

Compliance/Bribery Red Flags

General red flags

Transaction specific red flags

Payment red flags

The Six Principles for Combating Bribery

Proportionate procedures

Top level commitment

Risk assessment

Due diligence

Communication and training

Monitoring and review

We examine each of these principles in detail, and explore and discuss the key components of each as well as the sub-issues that need to be addressed. The section includes detailed procedures for meeting the principles.

Session 2: Creating an Effective Anti-Corruption Program

A practical approach to creating an effective anti-corruption program

Why a compliance program is important

Components of a compliance program

A timeline for a sustainable program

A Practical "How To" program

Hands-on guidance on what companies should consider and include in their compliance programs to make certain that their international partners, agents, consultants, and subsidiaries comply with the law. Consultant due diligence review What should be investigated? Due diligence information sources Agreement preparation Consultant information package Internal payment controls Protocols, procedures, education and training Internal audit review

Participants are provided with detailed checklists of the key issues that have to be addressed.

Illustrative Case Studies

Application of the 'Six Principles' through a comprehensive series of illustrative case studies. These studies clearly show how the various aspects of the 'Six Principles" are applied in practice.

The illustrative case studies cover; Facilitation payments Proportionate procedures Joint ventures Hospitality and promotional expenditure Assessing risks Due diligence on agents Community benefits and charitable donations Top-level commitment

Each case study involves a detailed group discussion as to the potential solution followed by the presentation of detailed step-by-step procedures.

Day 02 (9:00 AM - 3:00 PM PST)



Session 3:Case Study - EU Procurement

Government contracting is growing less competitive, and often more corrupt. This case study takes a closer look at a range of EU countries together with a view of the popular scams currently in operation.

Unethical Conduct

What is ethics?

Applied ethics

Fields in which ethics is used

Business ethics

Unethical practices and conduct

Current and emerging issues in ethical/unethical conduct

Conflicts of interest

Ethical & Unethical Behavior Examples in the Workplace We examine a range of modern workplace examples in terms of ethical and unethical behavior. By looking at practical examples, we are able to move away from theory and enhance the learning experience with practical cases to everyday situations. Essentially these examples create a set of rules and regulations that need to be followed by all staff.



Session 4:Whistleblowing

Whistleblowing defined

Whistleblower types - we examine internal, external and third-party whistleblowers, as well as whistleblowing in the private and public sector.

Prosecution/Persecution of Whistleblowers

Legal protection for whistleblowers

We look specifically at the EU, the UK and the USA

Understanding Compliance

Regulatory compliance

Compliance Challenges

Compliance Standards

Compliance versus Ethics

JP Morgan Case Study

In November 2016 J P Morgan agreed to pay $264m to settle breaches under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. JPMorgan employees had known that the firm was potentially violating the FCPA yet persisted with their improper hiring program of the children of prominent Chinese officials because the business rewards and new deals were deemed too lucrative

