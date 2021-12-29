Spectroscopy Devices for Monitoring Patient Glucose Levels Global Overview 2021-2024: Expected Economic, Technology and Regulatory Impacts

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spectroscopy Devices for Monitoring Patient Glucose Levels" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Noninvasive monitors that can measure analyte levels accurately and reliably have the capability to improve disease control and patient wellbeing.

By integrating the sensing element, electronics, and a power source in a single package, noninvasive monitors are creating new options for caregivers and their patients.

Signal processing improvements - including improved signal-to-noise ratios and interference filtering - will continue to be critical to the commercialization prospects of noninvasive monitors.

Spectroscopic Devices Glucose Measurement - What You Will Learn

What are the noninvasive sensing and monitoring technologies that are being pursued, who are the players behind them, and what is their development status?

What are the key noninvasive spectroscopic monitoring device design issues and evolving market factors?

What is the global market potential for optical monitors today? What will it be in 2024?

What will be the likely impact of the availability of commercial noninvasive sensing technology and devices on disease management markets?

Who are the market participants in the noninvasive monitoring sector? What are their technologies, product development activities and business strategies?

What will be the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors on the commercial potential of spectroscopic device patient monitors?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Glucose Sensing Market Overview

Monitoring Glucose Levels

Key Factors in Patient Compliance

Market Drivers

Industry Alignment and Competitive Landscape

Noninvasive Glucose Measurement Design Factors

Measuring Glucose in Interstitial Fluid

Patient/User Interface

Reliability

Data Collection & Reporting

Commercial Track NGM Technologies

Spectroscopy

Raman

Infrared

Reverse Iontophoresis

Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Near-term Noninvasive Glucose Measurement Device Analysis

Optical Data Collection

Direct Analyte Measurement

Multimode Sensing

Forecasts

Important Private Research Programs

Asia

Soompo Japan Research Institute

Toyama Medical And Pharmaceutical University (Japan)

North America

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (USA)

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (USA)

Europe

Medical University of Graz (Austria)

Medical Research Foundation (The Netherlands)

Commercialization Factors

Calibration Frequency

Accuracy & Precision

Sensitivity

Sensor Technology & Signal Processing Advances

Market Factors

Regulations

FDA

EMEA

Asia (Japan)

Clinical Trials

Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ta18hx