Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2022

85 billion in 2021 to $167.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $ 259.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.6%.



The land planning and development market consists of sales of land planning and development services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that service land and subdivide real property into lots, for subsequent sale to builders. Servicing of land may include excavation work for installation of roads and utility lines.



The main types of land planning and development are residential land planning and development, commercial and institutional land planning and development, and industrial land planning and development.Residential land planning and development refers to one or more houses, structures, or portions of them that are planned and used for human habitation.



The services are owned by chained and standalone owners.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the land planning and development market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the land planning and development market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



A rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for new residential buildings, during the forecast period.According to the UN World Urbanization Prospects report, globally it is projected that more than two-thirds (60%) of the world’s population will be living in cities by 2050 .



For instance, large opportunities are expected to arise in Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines which are becoming increasingly popular for export-oriented manufacturing.According to the World Bank, urban population in South Asia is expected to grow by 250 million by 2030.



This rapid urbanization is expected to boost the demand for new infrastructure and drive the land planning and development market during the forecast period.



Land planning and development companies are using advanced technologies such as drones to efficiently manage land development projects.Drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is integrated with communication technologies and controlled by a remote.



Some of the typical applications of drones in land development include capturing panoramic images for marketing or communications, earthwork volume calculations, elevation mapping and environmental analysis.During land development, the terrain can change daily, thus requiring project managers to monitor these changes and accurately gauge the progress.



Drones can help in collecting the data and keep project managers informed of the project’s progress and help them to make better decisions.



During the forecast period, interest rates globally are expected to rise in most developing and developed economies; this is expected to limit the new investments in capital intensive industries such as land planning and development market.Most countries across the world are raising interest rates to control inflation and also to limit the flow of capital out of the country.



This is likely to affect new investments in terms of expansion, research and development of new products. The US interest rates, for instance, are expected to rise up to 4.0% by 2022. In addition, the increase in interest rates is likely to have a major impact on construction of both residential and non-residential housing. Higher mortgage rates not only discourage new home buyers but also put pressure on homeowners forcing them to sell. For instance, the average mortgage rate in US was around 3.1% in 2021 . These factors are expected to have a negative impact on the market as borrowing money becomes expensive, affecting the market’s growth.



The countries covered in the land planning development market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.



