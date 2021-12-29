IoT CMP vendors add eSIM Management Capabilities to Simplify Logistics and Localise Connectivity

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Platforms and Software - 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest study reveals new findings about the market for IoT connectivity management platforms (CMPs), a standard component in the value proposition from mobile operators and IoT MVNOs around the world. Recent developments in the domains of network virtualisation, SIM technology and LPWA networking are currently driving a shift in the market towards a greater diversity of IoT connectivity management services.

As enterprises in various sectors inherently have different connectivity needs, IoT CMP vendors and IoT managed service providers are introducing new services to address different segments of the market, ranging from mission critical to massive IoT applications. Delivery of global IoT connectivity services comprises another key focus area, propelled by enterprises’ demand for managing their global IoT device deployments through one platform or communications service provider.

About 67 percent of the global installed base of 1.74 billion IoT SIMs were managed using commercial connectivity management platforms at the end of 2020. Huawei is the leading IoT CMP vendor in terms of volume with close ties to the domestic operators China Mobile and China Telecom and managed over 900 million IoT SIMs in Q2-2021. Whale Cloud, formerly known as ZTEsoft and partly owned by Alibaba Group since 2018, is the runner-up on the Chinese market.

Cisco is the dominant IoT CMP vendor outside of China with about 180 million connections in mid-2021, followed by Vodafone and Ericsson. Vodafone stands out as the only mobile operator that licenses its platform to third-party service providers. IoT CMPs are also a key component in the offerings from technology providers and IoT MVNOs such as 1NCE, EMnify, floLIVE, IoTM Solutions and Mavoco.

“Several major IoT CMP vendors have in recent time added eSIM management capabilities to their platforms as a tool to simplify logistics and localise connectivity”, said Fredrik Stalbrand, Senior Analyst, Berg Insight. Uptake of eSIM technology in the IoT market has been slow compared to the consumer market but seems to have reached a tipping point during 2020. “Enterprises in the utilities and security verticals are now following in the steps of the major automotive OEMs and adopt eSIMs in a broader set of IoT applications”, concluded Mr. Stalbrand.

Highlights from the Report:

360-degree overview of the IoT ecosystem.

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.

Updated in-depth profiles of key players in the IoT platform market.

Reviews of the market strategies of leading platform vendors.

Perspectives on the evolution from vertical M2M solutions to the broader scale and scope of the IoT.

Extensive global market forecasts lasting until 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

1 The IoT technology stack

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 IoT architectures

1.1.2 IoT standardisation initiatives

1.2 Devices

1.2.1 Embedded systems and microcontrollers

1.2.2 Embedded software and applications

1.3 IoT networking technologies

1.3.1 The 3GPP family of cellular technologies

1.3.2 LPWA and satellite technologies

1.3.3 Wi-Fi

1.3.4 IEEE 802.15.4

1.3.5 Bluetooth

1.4 IoT platforms and middleware

1.4.1 IoT connectivity management

1.4.2 Device management

1.4.3 Application enablement

2 Market forecasts and trends

2.1 IoT connectivity management platforms

2.1.1 IoT connectivity management platform market forecast

2.1.2 Incumbents dominate the IoT connectivity management platform market

2.1.3 New entrants drive market change offering managed services

2.1.4 IoT MVNOs account for 15 percent of IoT connections in mature markets

2.1.5 LoRaWAN continues its momentum

2.1.6 IoT MVNOs are driving consolidation in the IoT connectivity market

2.1.7 Distributed core networks facilitate global IoT connectivity services

2.2 IoT device management and application enablement platforms

2.2.1 IoT device management and application enablement platform market forecast

2.2.2 Industrial IoT is the largest addressable market for IoT platform vendors

2.2.3 Device-to-cloud solutions enable rapid prototyping and deployment

2.2.4 Secure device management key to smart meter projects

2.2.5 Consumer electronics suppliers adopt commercial IoT platforms

2.2.6 Automotive OEMs implement OTA update services

2.2.7 MQTT is the dominant IoT-specific communication protocol

2.2.8 The IoT platform market is in a consolidation phase

3 Connectivity management platforms

3.1 IoT connectivity management platforms

3.1.1 Mobile network operators adopt multi-platform strategies

3.2 SIM management solutions

3.2.1 eSIM adoption is gathering pace as the standard matures

3.2.2 iSIMs will bring about significant cost reductions

3.3 IoT connectivity management platform vendors

3.3.1 Actility

3.3.2 Cisco

3.3.3 Comarch

3.3.4 EMnify

3.3.5 Ericsson

3.3.6 Flickswitch

3.3.7 floLIVE

3.3.8 Huawei

3.3.9 IoTM Solutions

3.3.10 Mavoco

3.3.11 Nexign

3.3.12 Nokia

3.3.13 NTELS

3.4 MNO connectivity management platforms

3.4.1 Deutsche Telekom

3.4.2 Orange

3.4.3 Telefonica

3.4.4 Verizon

3.4.5 Vodafone

3.5 IoT managed service providers

3.5.1 1NCE

3.5.2 Aeris

3.5.3 Airnity

3.5.4 Arkessa

3.5.5 BICS

3.5.6 Caburn Group

3.5.7 Cubic Telecom

3.5.8 Eseye

3.5.9 iBASIS

3.5.10 JT IoT

3.5.11 KORE Wireless

3.5.12 Onomondo

3.5.13 Pod Group (Giesecke+Devrient)

3.5.14 Soracom

3.5.15 Tata Communications

3.5.16 Transatel

3.5.17 Truphone

3.5.18 Twilio

3.5.19 u-blox

3.5.20 Wireless Logic

3.6 SIM solution providers

3.6.1 Giesecke+Devrient

3.6.2 IDEMIA

3.6.3 Kigen

3.6.4 Thales

4 Device management and application enablement platforms

4.1 Device management and application enablement services

4.1.1 Cloud service providers increasingly dominate the IoT platform market

4.1.2 Cellular IoT device vendors diversify into software and services

4.1.3 Industrial software vendors refine IoT strategies

4.2 Company profiles and strategies

4.2.1 Alibaba Group

4.2.2 Altair Engineering

4.2.3 Amazon

4.2.4 Amplia

4.2.5 AVSystem

4.2.6 Axonize

4.2.7 Ayla Networks

4.2.8 C3.ai

4.2.9 Davra

4.2.10 Device Insight

4.2.11 Eurotech

4.2.12 Exosite

4.2.13 Friendly Technologies

4.2.14 Google

4.2.15 Hitachi

4.2.16 IoTerop

4.2.17 Losant

4.2.18 Microsoft

4.2.19 Particle

4.2.20 Pelion (Arm)

4.2.21 PTC

4.2.22 Pycom

4.2.23 Relayr

4.2.24 SAP

4.2.25 Sierra Wireless

4.2.26 Software AG

4.2.27 Taoglas

4.2.28 Telit

4.2.29 Tuya

4.2.30 Waylay



