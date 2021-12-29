Global Cultured Meat Market Report 2021: 3D Printed Cultured Meat Gaining Popularity

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cultured Meat Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cultured meat market is expected to grow from $110.09 million in 2020 to $127.67 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The market is expected to reach $275.59 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 21.2%.



North America was the largest region in the cultured meat market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Meat made from 3D printed cells is gaining popularity among meat production companies to create precise digitally printed structures. 3D printed cultured meat has evolved in recent months to develop 3D printed hybrid cells and plant-based meats. In 2020, MeatTech, an Israel-based farmed meat company, successfully 3D printed a beef fat structure grown with bovine fat cells and edible bio-bonds. 3D printed cultured meat technology offers many benefits to meat consumers that include preserving texture, taste, and nutritional properties of animal meat products by reducing environmental impact.



The increasing consumption of meat across the globe is contributing to the growth of the cultured meat market. Cultured meat is consumed as a healthy alternative to animal meat as it is less contaminated than animal meat. Around the world, people are eating more meat than before due to the increasing need for protein consumption and an increase in disposable income. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development - Food and Agriculture Organization (OECD-FAO) Agriculture outlook 2020-2029, the growth in global meat consumption is projected to increase by 12% between 2020 to 2029. Moreover, according to The World Counts report, global meat consumption is expected to reach between 460 and 570 million tons by 2050. Thus, increasing consumption of meat and meat products drives the market for cultured meat.



The countries covered in the cultured meat market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

By Type: Poultry; Beef; Seafood; Pork; Duck

By Application: Nuggets; Sausages; Burgers; Hot Dogs; Meatballs; Others

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets; Food and Drink Specialty Stores; Convenience Stores; Online Retail; Others

By End-User: Household; Food Services

