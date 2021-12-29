U.S. Athletic Shoe Market Report 2021, Featuring Key Players Reebok, Converse, PUMA, ASICS, Under Amour and Fila Holdings Corp

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Athletic Shoe Market Size By End-User, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Athletic Shoe Market was valued at USD 18,770.37 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24,533.84 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.53 % from 2020 to 2027.



The United States Athletic Shoe Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



Along with a market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics, the report includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the United States Athletic Shoe Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the United States Athletic Shoe Market.



The United States Athletic Shoe Market is segmented on the basis of End-User, Product Type, and Distribution Channel. The major players in the market are Reebok, Converse Inc., PUMA SE, ASICS, Under Amour, Inc., Fila Holdings Corp., and Others





