Global System-on-Chips’ R&D Portfolio Analysis and Growth Opportunities

A SoC integrates most components of a computer on a single IC and reduces the power, space, and costs required by large systems.However, SoCs built on traditional bus-based and cross-bar communication architectures are being challenged by design limitations. Owing to the rapid advancement of and the growing demand for AI applications, sophisticated communication architecture that enables high throughput is seeing high demand. A NoC architecture resembles computer networking architecture but significantly boosts chip performance. Semiconductor giants and private venture capitalists are showing interest and investing heavily in emerging SoC architectures such as RISC-V.This technology and innovation study focuses on the benefits of SoC, the emerging trends in SoC hardware, and the growth opportunities that market participants can capitalize on.This study covers various SoC aspects, including:Technology landscapeR&D trends Funding trendsInnovation areasApplications impacted Prominent companies to actionGrowth opportunities

