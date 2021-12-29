New York, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technology Market Penetration and Roadmap for AI Accelerators" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193758/?utm_source=GNW





Power-intensive, costly, and legacy hardware such as central processing units limit the wide deployment of AI solutions. The demand for energy-efficient AI acceleration hardware at low capital costs is high.According to Moore’s law, the number of transistors on a chipset is set to double every two years, boosting computational devices’ speed and performance capabilities. The conventional method to satisfy Moore’s law is by shrinking transistors. However, engineers are finding it increasingly difficult to reduce the size of transistors. AI acceleration hardware built upon traditional chipset architecture appears to be approaching a bottleneck due to design limitations. Stakeholders are forced to develop next-generation AI acceleration hardware architecture, resulting in performance disruption.This technology and innovation report offers insights and growth opportunities for AI acceleration hardware or AI accelerators. The research scope focuses on the benefits and applications of AI accelerators and covers the following:

• Technology landscape and roadmap

• Research and development trends

• Funding trends

• Regional trends

• Stakeholder ecosystem

• Growth drivers and restraints

