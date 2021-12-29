New York, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Supply Chain Issues Help Power Highly Competitive North American Mobile Asset Management Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193757/?utm_source=GNW





The typical mobile asset management offering includes a wireless hardware tracking device that can be attached to the asset or packaging. Also included are multiple environmental sensors (monitoring temperature, tilt, humidity, etc.), application software, cellular data network service, and a web-based administrative portal.Basic capabilities can include geofencing, location tracking, sensor readings, alerts, and simple reports. More advanced features and options are available.Adoption dynamics, strategic imperatives, and potential growth opportunities are examined. Revenue forecasts are provided for three product segments: 1) Field Equipment Tracking, 2) Container and Trailer Tracking, and 3) High-Value Cargo Tracking. The total market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% over the study’s 2020-2026 forecast period. Revenue growth will be generated by both new and current customers as providers pursue new technologies, expand their distribution channel mix, and begin forging OEM partnerships. Both users and providers of mobile asset management solutions will want to monitor products and vendors in this category. All stakeholders will want to track trends, partnership opportunities, and the evolving needs revealed in This research. Current users signal that they expect their MAM requirements to expand quickly, going beyond simple asset location tracking to include richer sensor monitoring, sophisticated analyses, and more predictive and proactive planning capabilities.Industries that offer high potential for MAM adoption include construction, transportation, oil and gas, agriculture, consumer electronics, aviation, and pharmaceuticals.Challenges to growth in today’s mobile asset management market include: 1) Change management worries, 2) Affordability concerns, 3) A lack of product expertise and awareness on the part of prospective customers, 4) Providers’ over-dependence on their direct sales channels, and 5) Continued gaps in LTE-M network coverage.Companies interviewed for this study include AT&T, CalAmp, OnAsset Intelligence, Spireon, and Verizon. Each of these five providers is profiled in this study.

