Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release December 29, 2021 at 13:00 p.m.



Enedo Plc´s financial reporting, publishing of business reviews and Annual General Meeting in 2022



The financial year 2021 of Enedo Plc will end on December 31, 2021.



Enedo Plc will publish the following reports in 2022:

The Financial Statements Bulletin 2021: February 18, 2022

Business Review for Q1/2022 (1.1.2022 - 31.3.2022): April 27, 2022

Half-year report (January 1 – June 30, 2022): August 12, 2022

Business Review for Q3/2022 (1.1.2022 – 30.9.2022): October 26, 2022



The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 27, 2022. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later by the Board of Directors.



The Annual Report 2021 will be published during the week 13/2022.



Enedo

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo´s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo´s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2020 the group´s revenue was EUR 38,5 million. Enedo has 354 employees, and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.

