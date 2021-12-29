Worldwide Air Conditioners (AC) Industry to 2027 - Featuring Nortek, AB Electrolux and LG Electronics Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Conditioners (AC) Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this latest report the global air conditioners (AC) market attained a value of about USD 131.08 billion in 2021. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.



Air conditioners refer to a system that is used to cool down the temperature of an indoor environment by eradicating the existing heat and moisture. Most commonly, air conditioners are available in three types including window AC, central AC, and mini split AC depending upon the size of the room. In addition to their primary function as a coolant, many air conditioners nowadays are equipped with air filters that help in regulating the air quality by removing pollutants and other dust particles from the enclosed room.



The global market for air conditioners is being driven by the growing necessity of air conditioners in residential and commercial places owing to the rising temperatures due to global warming, making air conditioners a necessity rather than a luxury. With rising consumer awareness regarding energy efficient cooling systems which not only aid in cutting down electricity bills but are also environmentally sustainable and are equipped with air filters to enhance air quality, the accelerated demand for air conditioners is thus pushing the growth of the market.

The inflating disposable incomes, growing purchasing power, and the availability of different sizes and shapes of air conditioners in the market are factors playing a pivotal role in boosting the growth of the market. Besides, the easy availability of a variety of air conditioners from an extensive distribution channel which includes hypermarkets, e-commerce websites, and electronic stores are additional factors providing impetus to the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Players



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends



6 Snapshot

6.1 Global

6.2 Regional



7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges



8 Global Air Conditioners (AC) Market Analysis

8.1 Key Industry Highlights

8.2 Global Air Conditioners (AC) Historical Market (2017-2021)

8.3 Global Air Conditioners (AC) Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8.4 Global Air Conditioners (AC) Market by Type

8.4.1 Window AC

8.4.1.1 Market Share

8.4.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.4.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.4.2 Central AC

8.4.2.1 Market Share

8.4.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.4.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.4.3 Mini Split AC

8.4.3.1 Market Share

8.4.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.4.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Global Air Conditioners (AC) Market by Size

8.5.1 Under 65K BHT

8.5.1.1 Market Share

8.5.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.5.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.5.2 65-250K BHT

8.5.2.1 Market Share

8.5.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.5.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.5.3 More than 250K BHT

8.5.3.1 Market Share

8.5.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.5.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.6 Global Air Conditioners (AC) Market by End Use

8.6.1 Commercial

8.6.1.1 Market Share

8.6.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.6.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.6.2 Residential

8.6.2.1 Market Share

8.6.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.6.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.7 Global Air Conditioners (AC) Market by Distribution Channel

8.7.1 Hypermarket

8.7.1.1 Market Share

8.7.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.7.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.7.2 Electronic Stores

8.7.2.1 Market Share

8.7.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.7.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.7.3 Online

8.7.3.1 Market Share

8.7.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

8.7.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

8.7.4 Others

8.8 Global Air Conditioners (AC) Market by Region

8.8.1 Market Share

8.8.1.1 North America

8.8.1.2 Europe

8.8.1.3 Asia Pacific

8.8.1.4 Latin America

8.8.1.5 Middle East and Africa



9 Regional Analysis



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.1.1 Strengths

10.1.2 Weaknesses

10.1.3 Opportunities

10.1.4 Threats

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.2.1 Supplier's Power

10.2.2 Buyer's Power

10.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

10.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

10.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Company Profiles

12.2.1 Nortek

12.2.1.1 Company Overview

12.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

12.2.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.2.1.4 Certifications

12.2.2 AB Electrolux

12.2.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2.2 Product Portfolio

12.2.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.2.2.4 Certifications

12.2.3 LG Electronics

12.2.3.1 Company Overview

12.2.3.2 Product Portfolio

12.2.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.2.3.4 Certifications

12.2.4 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.,

12.2.4.1 Company Overview

12.2.4.2 Product Portfolio

12.2.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.2.4.4 Certifications

12.2.5 Fujitsu General Limited

12.2.5.1 Company Overview

12.2.5.2 Product Portfolio

12.2.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.2.5.4 Certifications

12.2.6 Johnson Controls

12.2.6.1 Company Overview

12.2.6.2 Product Portfolio

12.2.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

12.2.6.4 Certifications

12.2.7 Others



13 Industry Events and Development

