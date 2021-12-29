New York, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The Changing State of Retail Customer Care" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193754/?utm_source=GNW

Retail contact centers became early adopters of maturing technology under the umbrella of AI (speech technologies, machine learning (ML), and natural language understanding (NLU)) for use in IVR, virtual assistants (VA), intelligent virtual assistants (IVA)s, and other channels. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated changes in the retail space. To remain competitive, grocers and retailers alike are now looking for new ways to provide convenience and contactless delivery while attempting to rein in costs. Businesses are also piloting new ways to create experiential retail to draw customers back in-store, emotionally connect with them, and open up new markets.This insight looks at the changing landscape on retail customer contact before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic and discusses growth opportunities in the retail customer care space.

Author: Nancy Jamison

