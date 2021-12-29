Global LED Lighting Market (2022 to 2027) - by Product, Application, End-use and Region

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LED Lighting Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global LED lighting market attained a value of about USD 64,382 million in 2021. Aided by the rising environmental consciousness worldwide, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2022 and 2027 to attain around USD 109,661 million by 2027.



LED or light emitting diodes are semiconductor devices that emit light, when an electric current passes through it, as the light carrying particles combine together. LED lights provide an energy efficient lighting solution compared to incandescent lights, offering 25 times longer durability with use of 75% less energy. Additionally, LED lights emit light in one direction, thus, reducing the requirement of reflectors and diffusers, while also decreasing the heat produced. These lights find increased application in bulbs and fixtures for general lighting purposes and come in a variety of colours and designs.



The LED lighting industry is being driven by the growing environmental awareness worldwide. This can be associated with the rising pollution levels globally and the increased demand for energy efficient solutions. Additionally, the low operating costs and reduced heat losses are also expected to add to the overall popularity of LED lighting solutions. Moreover, the rising investment in the construction industry for the development of green building infrastructure is also anticipated to propel the demand for LED light bulbs in the forecast period. Furthermore, the heightened product availability, improved manufacturing efficiency, and reduced cost are also estimated to aid the industry. In the coming years, the rapid technological advancements are projected to add to the market growth, with the development of safer, durable, and long lasting lighting solutions. These factors are expected to positively impact the global LED lighting industry.

Key Topics Covered:



12 Industry Events and Developments

