2021 Europe SD-WAN End-user Survey Analysis

The survey included questions to understand the key preferences for adopting SD-WAN, what are some of the main demand drivers, what have been the deployment trends and key buying criteria for SD-WAN among European businesses.Among the key demand drivers driving the adoption of SD-WAN include optimization of IT resources, improved business productivity, an improved operational efficiency, better support for remote working etc. The survey states preferences of European businesses who have plans to deploy SD-WAN in the next 24 months to those who are currently undertaking their first deployment/ second deployment to even those who are familiar with the technology but do not plan to deploy SD-WAN.Among the key preferences of buying the SD-WAN include managed SD-WAN services that are preferred by majority of the European businesses, with the second choice being for co-managed services. The report presents key insights on how the market is shaping up in terms of key drivers for the SD-WAN technology and entails a holistic view of how the European market will continue to adopt SD-WAN in the future.

Author: Divya Prasad

