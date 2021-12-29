Global AI and Advance Machine Learning in BFSI Market Report (2021 to 2030): Increasing Preferences for Personalized Financial Services

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI and Advance Machine Learning in BFSI Market By Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in finance is transforming the BFSI industry, as AI is helping the financial industry to streamline and optimize processes ranging from credit decisions to quantitative trading and financial risk management. In addition, advanced machine learning technology is being used to help organizations to improve customer experience and to enhance their market share.

Furthermore, it provides various solutions to the baking sector to replace routine manual work with automation and to increase productivity. In addition, AI and advanced machine learning help in reducing credit default frauds by monitoring transactions to detect suspicious transactions with compliance concerns.



Improvement in data collection technology among the banks and financial institutions positively impacts the growth of the market. In addition, an increase in investment by BFSI companies in AI and machine learning and a rise in customer preferences for personalized financial services boost the growth of the market across the globe.

However, factors such as the higher deployment cost of AI and advance machine learning and lack of skilled labor are limiting the growth of the market. On the contrary, the surge in the adoption of modern applications in the BFSI sector is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The global AI and advance machine learning in BFSI market is segmented into component, deployment model, enterprise size, application and region. Depending on the component, the market is segregated into solutions and services.

On the basis of deployment model, it is categorized into on-premise and cloud. Depending on enterprise size, it is fragmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

Based on application, the market is divided into fraud & risk management, customer segmentation, sales & marketing, digital assistance and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the AI and advance machine learning in BFSI market analysis are:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

BigML, Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

RapidMiner, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Market Segments

By Component

Solution

Services

Implementation & Integration Service

Training & Support Service

Consulting Service

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Application

Fraud & Risk Management

Customer Segmentation

Sales & Marketing

Digital Assistance

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping global artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning in BFSI market

3.3. Case studies

3.3.1. CargoSmart adopted Tibco advance analytics solution for improving its decision-making capability by using real-time analysis

3.3.2. Honeywell International Inc. adopted data and business analytics platform of Expedien Inc. to increase productivity, lower risk costs, accelerate growth, and lower risk of organizations

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in investment by BFSI companies in AI and machine learning

3.4.1.2. Increasing preferences for personalized financial services

3.4.1.3. Increase in collaboration between financial institutes and AI & machine learning solution company

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Higher deployment cost of AI and advanced machine learning

3.4.2.2. Lack of skilled labor

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Increase in government initiatives and growth in investments to leverage AI technology

3.5. Market evolution/industry roadmap

3.6. Impact of government regulations on the global artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning in BFSI market

3.7. COVID-19 impact analysis on AI and Advanced Machine Learning in BFSI market

3.7.1. Impact on market size

3.7.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.7.3. Economic impact

3.7.4. Strategies to tackle the negative impact

3.7.5. Opportunity window

3.8. Key future initiatives

3.8.1. Product launches

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & ADVANCE MACHINE LEARNING IN BFSI MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Solution

4.3. Service

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & ADVANCE MACHINE LEARNING IN BFSI MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

5.1. Overview

5.2. On-premise

5.3. Cloud-based

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & ADVANCE MACHINE LEARNING IN BFSI MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Large enterprise

6.3. SMEs

CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & ADVANCE MACHINE LEARNING IN BFSI MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1. Overview

7.2. Fraud & Risk Management

7.3. Customer Segmentation

7.4. Sales & Marketing

7.5. Digital Assistance

7.6. Others

CHAPTER 8: GOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & ADVANCE MACHINE LEARNING IN BFSI MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA

CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Key players positioning analysis, 2020

9.2. Competitive dashboard

9.3. Top winning strategies

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILE

10.1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

10.2. BigML, Inc.

10.3. Cisco System Inc.

10.4. FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

10.5. HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP

10.6. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

10.8. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

10.9. RapidMiner, Inc.

10.10. SAP SE

10.11. SAS INSTITUTE INC.







