Insights on the Global Mining Equipment Market to 2030 - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

The "Mining Equipment Market by Type, Application and Solution: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report

The global mining equipment market size was $125,274.0 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $182,119 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.



The major factors that boost the demand for mining equipment include an increase in demand for underground mining equipment and a surge in consumption of natural resources in the electronics industry. Moreover, the rise in the need for mineral fertilizers to improve agricultural yield is expected to drive the growth of the global mining equipment market. However, strict government regulations and environmental regulations on mining activities are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global market. However, the rise in demand for technologically advanced mining equipment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market during the forecast period.



The mining equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, application, and region. By type, it is categorized into mineral processing equipment (portable and stationary), surface mining equipment (articulated dump truck, crawler dozer, crawler excavator, and others), underground mining equipment (hydraulic excavators, mining dozers, underground haulers, and others), mining drills & breakers, crushing, pulverizing, & screening equipment (stationary, portable), and others. By application, it is classified into metal mining, mineral mining, and coal mining. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for mining equipment during the forecast period. India, Rest of Asia-Pacific are expected to be the main revenue-generating countries in Asia-Pacific.

Key Players

AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Company

Doosan Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

Hitachi, Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd

Liebherr-International AG

Metso Corporation

Sandvik AB

GLOBAL MINING EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

Mineral Processing Equipment

Portable

Stationary

Surface Mining Equipment

Articultated Dump Truck

Crawler Dozer

Crawler Excavator

Others

Underground Mining Equipment

Hydraulic Excavators

Mining Dozers

Underground Haulers

Others

Mining Drills & Breakers

Drills

Breakers

Crushing, Pulverizing & Screening Equipment

Portable

Stationary

Others

BY APPLICATION

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

Coal Mining

BY SOLUTION

Products

Services

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Russia

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. Research methodology



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning (2020)

3.5. Market share analysis, 2019 (%)

3.5.1. Mineral processing equipment

3.5.1.1. Portable

3.5.1.2. Stationary

3.5.2. Surface mining equipment

3.5.2.1. Articulated dump truck

3.5.2.2. Crawler Dozer

3.5.2.3. Crawler Excavator

3.5.2.4. Others

3.5.3. Underground mining equipment

3.5.3.1. Hydraulic Excavators

3.5.3.2. Mining Dozers

3.5.3.3. Underground haulers

3.5.3.4. Others

3.5.4. Mining drills and breakers

3.5.4.1. Drills

3.5.4.2. Breakers

3.5.5. Crushing, pulverizing, and screening equipment

3.5.5.1. Portable

3.5.5.2. Stationary

3.5.6. Coal Mining Equipment Market

3.5.7. Metal Mining Equipment Market

3.5.8. Mineral mining equipment

3.5.9. North America mining equipment

3.5.10. Europe mining equipment

3.5.11. Asia-Pacific mining equipment

3.5.12. LAMEA mining equipment

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Increase in demand for underground mining equipment

3.6.1.2. Surge in consumption of natural resources in the electronics industry

3.6.1.3. Growth in need for mineral fertilizers

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Strict government regulations and tariffs

3.6.2.2. Inadequate infrastructure for crushing & screening industry

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.6.3.1. Rise in demand for technologically advanced mining equipment

3.7. COVID-19 impact analysis

CHAPTER 4: MINING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Market overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2. Mineral processing equipment

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.2.4. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3. Surface mining equipment

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3.4. Market size and forecast, by type

4.4. Underground mining equipment

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4.4. Market size and forecast, by type

4.5. Mining drills & breakers

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.5.4. Market size and forecast, by type

4.6. Crushing, pulverizing, & screening equipment

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.6.4. Market size and forecast, by type

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: MINING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Market overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.2. Metal mining

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Mineral Mining

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4. Coal mining

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 6: MINING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY SOLUTION

6.1. Market overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by solution

6.2. Products

6.3. Services

CHAPTER 7: MINING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Market overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILE





