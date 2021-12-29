New York, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Emerging Growth Opportunities for Low-Power Integrated Circuits and Radio Frequency (RF) Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193744/?utm_source=GNW





Circuit design advancements, such as subthreshold and energy harvesting, could lengthen the device life cycle and ensure a “battery-free” future.Various RF technologies, such as Wi-Fi HaLow, LoRa (long range), and 5G, have emerged to cater to the growing demand for hassle-free data communication.



Other technologies, such as beamforming, are gaining traction in enabling efficient 5G communication.This technology and innovation report offers insights into ongoing developments in low-power IC and RF industries. The research scope focuses on emerging design techniques and RF technologies, such as subthreshold and beamforming, opening up new avenues in these industries and playing a critical role in IoT and connected devices deployment. This research also highlights end-market applications that might evolve in the next two to five years. Key Questions Addressed

• What is the significance of low-power ICs and RF technologies in today’s electronics ecosystem?

• What are the emerging technologies related to low-power ICs and RF?

• What factors drive opportunities for low-power ICs and RF technologies?

• What are the technology capabilities of subthreshold and beamforming? oAssessment of industry best practices oIntellectual property and funding scenarios oGrowth opportunities and success factors

• Which companies are innovating in low-power IC and RF segments?

• What key applications are impacted by advancements in low-power ICs and RF technologies?

