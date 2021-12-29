New York, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market by Type, Application, Meat Type, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026 and 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06193770/?utm_source=GNW

Besides these, high-fiber intake tends to reduce the risk of colon cancer, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and several other disorders. Moreover, based on their physicochemical properties, many fibers can help to improve the color, texture, and sensorial characteristics instead of nutritional benefits. Fiber inclusions could help in the diminution of calorie content in foods.



Cultured meat can replace animal meat

The growth in demand for cultured meat is expected to be driven by factors such as the increased need for alternative proteins, high investment by key industry players, increase in concerns for animal welfare, and need for environmental sustainability.There is a need for the developers of cultured meat to compete with conventional meat offerings in terms of cost and quality.



However, the eco-friendly nature exhibited by cultured meat such as its 99% less land consumption, up to 96% less greenhouse gas emissions, and up to 90% less water usage may draw the attention of researchers, scientists, eco-activists, and non-profit organizations for product development & commercialization.In addition, several startups are making significant progress in developing animal-free proteins.



Alternative protein products derived from insects and plants as well as cultured meat products are gaining popularity among consumers across the world.



Rise of new entrants in Scaffolders and cultured meat market.



Since cultured meat is a strongly growing market, existing players are improving their market share, while new start-ups are being established rapidly.The cultured meat market is in its preliminary stage due to which unorganized players are present at the local level in several countries.



There are numerous existing and emerging companies, particularly in the European and Asian markets.



