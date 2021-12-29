Global Market for Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies Forecast to Reach $57.9 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The population of the world is growing and ageing. According to World Population Prospects 2019, by 2050, one in six people worldwide will be over the age of 65, up from one in 11 in 2019. The burden of functional and cognitive limitations increases with age in both severity and magnitude. As a result, there is a greater prevalence of disability among population groups and an increasing need for assistance and care.

Assistive technology (AT) products are designed to assist people who, because of specific disabilities or the general infirmities that often accompany ageing, would otherwise be unable to participate meaningfully in economic, social, political, cultural and other forms of human activity in their communities. Assistive technology encompasses a broad range of devices, from "low-tech" products such as canes, walkers, etc., to technologically sophisticated products such as voice recognition software and augmentative communication devices. These devices enhance the quality of life for the individual, family members and caregivers. AT significantly enhances disabled people's access to education, livelihood, health and well-being.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates one billion people need assistive technology, a figure that will rise to more than two billion by 2050. Key growth factors driving demand for disabled and elderly assistive technologies/devices include:

An ageing population

More people with chronic illnesses

An increasing preference to deliver healthcare outside hospitals

A focus on the use of technology to increase productivity and reduce ancillary costs

Given the growing awareness and funding for elderly care, healthcare infrastructure and purchasing power improvements in emerging countries this untapped market provides a vast opportunity for assistive devices manufacturers. Market restraint factors include the high cost of assistive devices, pricing pressures and reimbursement restrictions

The global market for assistive technologies is projected to grow from $44.1 billion in 2021 to $57.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Assistive technologies and devices constantly evolve. Many new and exciting assistive devices for people with disabilities have entered the market that enhances independent living, improve health, enhance social inclusion, and reduce healthcare and living expenses. Continuous technological innovations present more choices, potential, and possibilities for using assistive devices for different types of disabilities, all of which are driving the market growth.

Report Scope

An updated review of the global market for disabled and elderly assistive technologies (AT)/assistive devices

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the overall market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by product type and geographic region

Technology Assessment of the key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for disabled and elderly assistive technologies over the next ten years

Coverage of major product types and applications, both in the commercial and developmental phase

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of their competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Review of various new premarket approvals (PMA) and 510(k) clearances received in the disabled and elderly assistive technology and devices market between Jan. 2018 to Sept. 2021

Insight into the recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, regulatory and legislative issues, and license agreements currently focused on disabled and elderly assistive technologies and devices market

Company profiles of the key industry players, including Cochlear Ltd., Invacare Corp., Savaria Corp., Sonova Holdings AG, GN Group and ConvaTec



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Disability

Assistive Technology

Disability Compared to Diseases

Disability Statistics

Hearing Loss

Blindness and Vision Impairment

Communication Disorders

Loss of Mobility and Dexterity

Neurological Dysfunction

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 6 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Aging Population

Greater Incidence of Non-communicable/Chronic Diseases

Increase in Incidence of Obesity

Increase in Incidence of Road Accidents across All Geographies

Technology Innovations and New Product Development

Large Unpenetrated Addressable Market

Desire to Age in Place

Increasing Pressure to Curtail Healthcare Costs

More Funding Programs for Assistive Devices

Market Restraints

High Cost of Assistive Devices

Pricing Pressure

Reimbursement Issues

Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 7 Approvals and New Developments

Premarket Approvals (PMA)

510(K) Clearances

Mobility Aids

Hearing Aids

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Major Players by Segment

Mobility Aids

Access Aids

Beds, Seating Systems and Ergonomic Aids

Daily Living Aids

Communication Aids

Medical/Personal Monitoring Aids

Mergers and Acquisitions in the Assistive Technology Market

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Bruno Independent Living Aids Inc.

Cobolt Systems Ltd.

Cochlear Ltd.

Convatec Group Plc

Demant A/S

Dolphin Computer Access Ltd.

Dongguan Prestige Sporting Goods Co. Ltd.

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

Duxbury Systems Inc.

Essilorluxottica

Etac Ab

Gn Group (Gn Store Nord A/S)

Humanware Group

Inclinator Company Of America Inc.

Invacare Corp.

Liftavator Inc.

Mobius Mobility Llc

Ottobock Se & Co. Kgaa

Pacesaver

Permobil Ab

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Savaria Corp.

Sonova Holding Ag

Sunrise Medical

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Terry Group Ltd.

Tobii Dynavox Llc

Tuffcare

Vispero

Ws Audiology A/S

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebljlm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.