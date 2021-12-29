The Worldwide Culture Media Industry is Expected to Reach $13+ Billion by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Culture Media Market by Type, Application, Research Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global culture media market was valued at $5,492.90 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $13,487.84 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.



Culture media plays a role of growth factor in the cultivation of cell lines. They provide ample environment for the regeneration and growth of cells such as stem cells, and other cell lines. In order to fulfill the requirements of various cell types, different culture media are available which can be solid, liquid, semi-solid depending on the requirement of cell lines. Culture media is also capable of producing monoclonal antibodies which are recently in high demand due to the pandemic situation. Culture media provide the environment suitable for the proliferation of cell lines which makes it compatible for its growth.



An increase in funding in the research and development field and need for new drug discovery is contributing to the growth of the culture media market. Moreover, other factors that fuel the market are the surge in the geriatric population which gives rise in cardiovascular and cancer diseases which create demand in research areas of pharmaceuticals, oncology and stem cell research. Ongoing pandemic situation and rise in prevalence of infectious diseases offers potential growth in the culture media market.



The culture media market is segmented based on type, application, research type, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into lysogeny broth, chemically defined media, classical media, serum-free media, specialty media, stem cell media, and others. The applications, the market is segmented into cancer research, biopharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine & tissue engineering, stem cell technologies, drug discovery, and others.

By research type, the culture media market is fragmented into cytogenetics, cell therapy, and others. Depending on end user, the market is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, academic institute, research laboratory, and others.Region wise, the culture media market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players such as Avantor Performance Materials, LLC (VWR International, LLC), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (Bio-Rad), Corning Incorporated (Corning), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm), GE Healthcare, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd (HiMedia), Lonza Group Ltd. (Lonza), Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Benefits

The study presents an in-depth analysis of the culture media market along with the current trends and future estimations from 2021 to 2030 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and recognition of the key players that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided in the report.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top Player Positioning

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in R&D investments

3.4.1.2. Increase in advancements associated with cell culture media8

3.4.1.3. High demand for cell culture media

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Dearth of skilled professionals

3.4.2.2. Ethical & scientific concerns associated with culture media

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Untapped potential of the emerging economies

3.5. Product Analysis

3.5.1. Current trends in embryonic stem cell culture media

3.5.2. Classic media products

3.6. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CULTURE MEDIA MARKET



CHAPTER 4: CULTURE MEDIA MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Lysogeny broth

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Chemically defined media

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Classical media

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Serum-free Media

4.5.1. Key market trends

4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.4. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Specialty media

4.6.1. Key market trends

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Stem cell media

4.7.1. Key market trends

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

4.8. Custom media formulation

4.8.1. Key market trends

4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.8.3. Market analysis, by country

4.9. Other media

4.9.1. Key market trends

4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.9.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: CULTURE MEDIA MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Cancer research

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Biopharmaceuticals

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Regenerative medicine & tissue engineering

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Stem cell technology

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Drug discovery

5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.2. Market analysis, by country

5.7. Other Applications

5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: CULTURE MEDIA MARKET, BY RESEARCH TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Cytogenetics

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Cell Therapy

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: CULTURE MEDIA MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry

7.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.2. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Academic institute

7.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.2. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Research laboratory

7.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.2. Market analysis, by country

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: CULTURE MEDIA MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Avantor, Inc.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company Snapshot

9.1.3. Operating business segments

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Business performance

9.2. Becton Dickinson and Company.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Operating Business Segment

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Company Snapshot

9.3.3. Operating segments

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Business performance

9.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. Corning Incorporated.

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company Snapshot

9.4.3. Operating Segments

9.4.4. Product Portfolio

9.4.5. Business performance

9.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Operating business segments

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Business performance

9.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. General Electric Company

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Operating business segments

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.6.5. Business performance

9.7. Hi Media Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Operating business segments

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.8. Lonza Group AG

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Operating business segments

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Business performance

9.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. Merck & Co., Inc.

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Operating business segments

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.9.5. Business performance

9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Operating business segments

9.10.4. Product portfolio

9.10.5. Business performance

9.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6f8rg