Prostate Health Market by Disease Indication, Tamsulosin, 5 Alpha Reductase, Prostatitis, OTC, Prescription, & Region - Global Forecasts to 2026

The three most common forms of prostate disease are inflammation (prostatitis), non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate (benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH), and prostate cancer. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is defined as a medical condition affecting men. It involves the non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate gland. While BPH rarely shows symptoms before the age of 40, the risk of contracting BPH increases with age. The condition affects nearly 50% of men between the ages of 51 and 60 and up to 90% of men older than 80. Treatment measures such as medications and surgery have been used for patients with BPH.



Based on disease indication, the prostate health market is segmented into prostate cancer, benign prostate hyperplasia, and prostatitis.In 2020, prostate cancer accounted for the largest share in the prostate health market.



Typically, hormone therapy is considered an effective option as the first line of treatment for prostate cancer.Cancer vaccines, radiopharmaceutical agents, secondary hormone therapies, or chemotherapies follow hormonal therapy as treatment options.



Cancerous cells are found to be developing a resistance to these therapies after some months, as a result of which immunotherapies are expected to be adopted widely for the treatment of prostate cancer in the near future.



The prostate health market is segmented into five six regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.North America has been among the frontrunners in developing prostate health therapiesin the healthcare industry.



The market growth in the US (a major contributor to the North American prostate health market) can be mainly attributed to the growing target population, the high incidence of BPH, prostate cancer, and prostatitis, and the strong presence of medical device manufacturers. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies, high disposable incomes, a strong healthcare infrastructure, research funding, and product launches have accelerated the growth of this market.



Some of the prominent players operating in the prostate healthmarket are Eli Lilly and Company (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Abbott (US), and Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan) and other players.



