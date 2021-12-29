Global Galvanized Steel Industry: Trends and Opportunities 2021-2025

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Galvanized Steel Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global galvanized steel market is poised to grow by 57.74 million tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the rising demand for galvanized steel in industrial applications and increase in demand from pre-engineered buildings. The study identifies the economic growth in China and India as one of the prime reasons driving the galvanized steel market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:



By Product

Sheets and Strips

Structures

Pipes and Tubes

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading galvanized steel market vendors that include:

ArcelorMittal SA

Baosteel Group Corp.

HBIS Group Co. Ltd.

JFE Holdings Inc.

JSW STEEL Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corp.

Nucor Corp.

POSCO

Tata Steel Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp AG

Also, the galvanized steel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jt5t3z