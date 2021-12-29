Aptose to Participate in Two Biotech Events in January 2022

— H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference —

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS) today announced that the company will participate in two separate biotech events in January 2022: the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference and the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event. The Aptose management team will be hosting investor meetings during both events.

Event: H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference Date: January 10-13, 2022 Time: Presentations available starting at 7:00 a.m., ET on January 10, 2022 Webcast: Accessible for registered conference attendees via the conference’s virtual platform. Event: 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event Date: January 5-7, 2022 1x1 Meeting

About Aptose



Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products under development for hematologic malignancies: HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinome inhibitor in an international Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinome inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and in a separate Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For more information, please visit www.aptose.com.

