Valoe’s Financial Information and Annual General Meeting in 2022

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 29 December 2021 at 14.30 Finnish time

In 2022, Valoe Corporation (“Company”) will publish a financial statements release, an annual report, a half-year financial report, and two business reviews as follows:

Financial statements release 2021 on Wednesday 23 February 2022

Business review for January-March 2022 on Tuesday 24 May 2022

Half-year report for January-June 2022 on Wednesday 24 August 2022

Business review for January-September 2022 on Wednesday 16 November 2022

The Annual Report 2021 will be published on the company’s home page during the week 17/2022 at the latest.

Valoe Corporation’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 25 May 2022.

In Mikkeli 29 December 2021

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:

Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation

Tel. +358 40 521 6082

email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki

Main media

www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.