2021 North American Beverages Topline: Key Information for 11 Beverage Types as Well as Per Capita Consumption Data and Five-Year Forecast Data

North American Topline from Beverage Marketing Corporation provides a data overview of the total North American beverage market with key market statistics and five-year forecasts.

It also features an executive summary highlighting developments and trends including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Perfect for investors, entrepreneurs requiring statistics for their business plan, ad agencies preparing an account pitch or anyone who needs a quick view of the region.

The answers you need

North American Topline offers a concise summary of the overall regional market. Questions answered include:

How much bottled water is consumed per capita in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and how has this changed in recent years?

How did the carbonated soft drink market perform in the region in 2020, and how is it likely to develop in the future?

In which North American country do residents drink the most coffee, tea and milk per capita?

What's the number-one beverage category by volume in Mexico?

What are the growth prospects for coffee in the region and in the individual markets?

How have energy drinks and sports beverages fared on a regional basis?

This report features

This report contains key information on each major beverage category and on the beverage markets of the countries comprising the region; it features volumes for 11 beverage types as well as per capita consumption data and five-year forecast data.

Beverage categories covered include bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, coffee, distilled spirits, energy drinks, fruit beverages, milk, sports beverages, tea and wine. Data include volume, growth, share and per capita consumption for Mexico, Canada, U.S. and islands in the region. Caribbean island data provided in select beverage categories.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Regional Beverage Market

Overview

Special Note on Coronavirus

EXHIBITS

The North American Beverage Market by Country

The North American Beverage Market by Category

The North American Beer Market

The North American Bottled Water Market

The North American Carbonated Soft Drink Market

The North American Coffee Market

The North American Distilled Spirits Market

The North American Energy Drink Market

The North American Fruit Beverage Market

The North American Milk Market

The North American Sports Beverage Market

The North American Tea Market

The North American Wine Market

The Projected North American Beverage Market

Source: Beverage Marketing