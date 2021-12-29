P3 Health Partners Announces Participation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII, or “P3”), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sherif Abdou, and members of the P3 management team will present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. (ET) / 2:15 p.m. (PT). The appearance will be webcast live and can be accessed in the Events & Presentations section of the P3 investor website. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.



To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your J.P. Morgan representative or the Company’s investor relations team at PIII@gatewayir.com.

P3 is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. Founded and led by physicians, P3 is a team of doctors, clinicians and support service professionals with a shared passion for delivering value-based care. We leverage our deeply integrated and capital efficient care model, data and technology, physician leadership and community outreach tools to create enhanced patient outcomes and experiences, greater satisfaction for providers and caregivers and lower care costs. For more information, visit p3hp.org.

