NV5 Named Title Sponsor of Korn Ferry Tour’s Chicago Event; Will Host Investor Day on May 26, 2022

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today that it has been named the title sponsor for the Korn Ferry Tour’s Chicagoland area tournament hosted by the Western Golf Association. The NV5 Invitational will be played at The Glen Club in Glenview, IL from May 26-29, 2022 and will include a full field of 156 players competing for a $750,000 purse. All proceeds will support the Evans Scholars Foundation which provides full tuition and housing scholarships to caddies who demonstrate academic excellence and financial need.



2022 NV5 Investor Day

NV5 will host an investor day at The Glen Club on Thursday, May 26, 2022 during the NV5 Invitational. NV5 will present its growth strategy and demonstrate some of the technologies that are expected to drive its continued growth in high-margin geospatial, data analytics, and energy efficiency service offerings. Further details will be announced as the 2022 NV5 Investor Day approaches.

“As an engineering and consulting firm that supports the nation’s infrastructure, we are committed to strengthening the communities in which we live and work through sustainable infrastructure, resource conservation, and equity initiatives,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman & CEO of NV5. “We are proud to partner with the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour in support of the Evans Scholars Foundation and to contribute to the education of young caddies across the country.”

About The Western Golf Association

The Western Golf Association (WGA) conducts six national golf championships and sponsors the nationally acclaimed Evans Scholars Foundation. Headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, the organization was founded in 1899 by 11 Chicago-area golf clubs to promote their interests in golf. In addition to the BMW Championship on the PGA TOUR and the NV5 Invitational on the Korn Ferry Tour, the WGA conducts four prestigious amateur championships, the Western Amateur, the Western Junior, and the Women’s Western Golf Association’s Amateur and Junior championships.

About The Evans Scholars Foundation

Established by the WGA and famed amateur golfer Charles Chick Evans Jr., the Evans Scholars Foundation provides full housing and tuition scholarships to high-achieving caddies across the country. Currently, a record 1,070 caddies are enrolled in 21 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars. The Program, which is supported by the Western Golf Association, is funded by contributions from more than 33,500 Par Club members, including Evans Scholars Alumni, as well as proceeds from the BMW Championship. Since the Program’s inception in 1930, more than 11,550 caddies nationwide have graduated as Evans Scholars. To learn more, visit http://www.wgaesf.org/.

About The Korn Ferry Tour

Founded (1990), owned, and operated by the PGA TOUR, the Korn Ferry Tour identifies and develops golf’s next stars, preparing them to compete and win on the game’s biggest stage. The Korn Ferry Tour, which has served as a path to the PGA TOUR since its inception, began providing 50 PGA TOUR cards annually in 2013. Each season, the top 25 players secure PGA TOUR cards via the Korn Ferry Tour’s regular season, and an additional 25 players secure promotion through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. With more than 590 PGA TOUR titles, 25 major championships, and six FedExCup Champions, Korn Ferry Tour alumni make up over 80 percent of the PGA TOUR’s current membership. To learn more about the PGA TOUR, the Korn Ferry Tour, and to follow the season-long quest for a PGA TOUR card, visit PGATOUR.com or follow the Korn Ferry Tour on social media.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact



NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com