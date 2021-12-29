New York, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key Digital enhances free KD App, offering zero-programming AVoIP system control

— The addition of source control capabilities makes the free KD App a fully-rounded system controller for most AV projects, reducing cost and simplifying configuration and operation —

MOUNT VERNON, NY, December 29, 2021 – Simple, easy-to-use and easy-to-understand end-user control is an ultimate goal of AV installations – a system’s capabilities simply are irrelevant if the client can’t figure out how to operate it. With many systems, complicated and expensive programing is necessary to deliver such an end-user experience, where specialist knowledge is required for even minor system updates. Now, with the addition of source control to the free iOS KD App from Key Digital®, the already sophisticated yet user-friendly app offers powerful, concise control of Key Digital App Ready devices at no cost, with no programming. Not only does KD App control Key Digital’s comprehensive line of AV over IP encoder/decoder, switcher, matrix, multi-view and video wall devices, but, with the IR and IP PJLink control capabilities of connected system devices, control can also be extended to many display brands and source devices. “KD App has become so powerful,” says Key Digital vice president of sales DeWayne Rains, “that 90% of the jobs out there can now be done with zero programming,”

Key Digital, an award-winning developer and manufacturer of leading-edge digital video processing, video signal distribution and AV over IP solutions, pioneered drag and drop programming with the development of the modular programming method for Compass Control Pro, a control system that unites complete AV system control and signal management – peripherals, sources, displays, audio systems, lighting systems – in one iOS app for control of products from more than 100 Compass Alliance Partner brands. “Having a control system teaches you so much about the end user’s experience,” says vice president of product education and experience Jonathon Ferry. “The knowledge gained from developing Compass Control has been applied to the benefit of our users in the creation of KD App.”

KD App was introduced as a single-function application to give end users portable and self-contained control of select Key Digital devices. As capabilities have been added to the app, it has grown into a broadly featured control solution that includes end-user-defined presets, input/output switching, video preview, intuitive finger-drag video wall control, friendly device names, display control, CEC and local input selection – with source control now added to round out the feature set.

Once KD App is downloaded from the Apple App Store and the iPhone or iPad linked into the shared network, the app auto-populates with all connected Key Digital devices. From a given device’s pre-built KD App GUI, inputs and outputs can be selected, video walls mapped, presets created or recalled and additional device specific features managed. User-defined presets allow system-wide configuration for customers’ recurring needs, from a watch party in a sports bar setting to a staff meeting in a board room.

With Key Digital AV over IP products that incorporate IR receive/transmit, menu-driven selection of controllable displays and sources can be made from a growing and evolving list of popular monitors, cable boxes and sources such as Apple TV and ROKU devices (an IR emitter is even included in the box with KD encoder/decoders). In addition to the KD App, the Key Digital Management Software™ Pro (KDMS™ Pro) configuration and control PC software is also available for free download and demo at keydigital.com. Integrators use KDMS Pro to name inputs and perform additional configuration tasks that are reflected to the KD App. As a no-programming-required control platform, KDMS also provides pre-built user GUI panels and offers extended control capabilities such as the recently added support of the PJLink projector control protocol.

The functionality of the free KD App across a host of Key Digital devices can be explored using the app’s built-in demo mode (which also serves as an effective sales tool for integrators).

“We leveraged our experience and knowledge to focus not just on the integrator,” says Ferry, “but to focus on the integrator’s customer’s experience.” “That’s the key;” adds Rains, “it’s our job to make our integrators look good and their job to make their customers look good. Key Digital’s free software tools play a huge role in keeping smiles on faces all around.”

KD App download: apps.apple.com/us/app/key-digital/id686128651

KDMS Pro download: http://keydigital.org/web/content/11255/KDMS_Pro_Software.zip

Key Digital control apps and software info: keydigital.org/enterpriseAV/options

About Key Digital:

Led by digital television broadcast innovator Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an lnfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award-winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment. Since 1999, Key Digital has led the constantly evolving AV industry by designing products that deliver industry-leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house-of-worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease­ of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the AV industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at www.keydigital.com

