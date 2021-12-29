Rokid Air Smashes Crowdfunding Goals and Begins Shipping as the Most Funded AR Glasses of 2021

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmented reality visionaries Rokid culminated its efforts of the last year with the launch of Rokid Air — the company's most powerful, intuitive and lightweight AR glasses with a 120-inch virtual screen and voice control AI. This stunning new device is the most affordable AR glasses created for everyone, with wide applications for business, study, and entertainment. Recently, Rokid's crowdfunding campaigns concluded successfully with a mass production completed by mid-December and shipping to customers starting on Dec. 26, 2021.

Augmented Reality technology has experienced explosive growth over the last few years as commercial and consumer use has gone mainstream. Thanks in part due to AR glasses developed and released by tech powerhouses Microsoft, Google, Apple and more, the industry is poised for unprecedented growth in the coming decade. As the large tech companies race to catch up, longtime AR industry innovators such as Rokid continue to lead the market with cutting-edge technology and feature-rich products. With the release of Rokid Air AR Glasses with Voice Control, Rokid is paving the way.

Rokid Air just concluded the funding phases of its crowdfunding campaign and has achieved great success through the global business expansion — over 10,000 units of Rokid Air have been ordered across 76 countries worldwide. With a suite of successful products behind it, the team at Rokid has garnered much praise from the industry as well as key opinion leaders who have tested their products with overwhelmingly positive reviews.

With AI voice control, gesture control via smartphone, and myopia-friendly focal adjustment, Rokid Air enhances the AR experience and takes games and movies to a whole new level. The Rokid Air AR Glasses are powerful, intuitive, and lightweight enough for daily use. They feature a huge 120-inch virtual screen that provides an unprecedented immersive multimedia experience that has won over fans worldwide.

In addition to a loyal fan base and large social media community, Rokid has teamed up with other leading companies such as Audi, Polestar, and Cupra to provide AR capabilities that give their sales and marketing teams cutting-edge technologies to engage with customers. Rokid has also partnered with innovative AR gaming companies to collaborate on AR games such as Zooma, Anshar2, End Space, Reflex Unit2 and All In One Sports for more stunning AR content.

Although the Rokid Air campaign has ended, these exciting new AR glasses are available for sale now on Indiegogo In-Demand. Learn more here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/rokid-air-ar-glasses-with-voice-control-ai#/.

For anyone interested in knowing more new trends about Augmented Reality and Rokid Air, find Rokid on Facebook: @RokidAI, Instagram: @Rokid_Air, and Twitter: @RokidAir.

