Sustained Acoustic Medicine Technology from ZetrOZ Systems Endorsed By American Athletes, Veterans and Workers

TRUMBULL, Conn., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional athletes, military veterans and everyday workers are getting back in action more quickly thanks to ZetrOZ's Sustained Acoustic Medicine (sam®) technology.

In studies and testimonials, athletic trainers, veteran's organizations, and worker health advocates credit the innovative, wearable injury healing and pain relief device for helping people regain function, while reducing the need for invasive surgery and potentially addictive pain medications.

The FDA-cleared sam® device uses low-intensity, long-duration ultrasound, which promotes better patient outcomes than traditional ultrasound therapy. By inhibiting inflammation and increasing the rate of tissue regeneration, angiogenesis, and nutrient exchange, it helps people heal faster and return to work, sports or any regular daily activity.

Professional sports athletic trainers unanimously testified at a 2020 roundtable that sam® is the only treatment they've used that can heal a wide range of soft tissue injuries, and restore and strengthen damaged tissue. Athletic trainers found that use of sam® can also reduce reliance on non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for pain relief.

ZetrOZ is a proud sponsor of the Connecticut Whale women's professional hockey team, and Paul Fernandes, professional athletic trainer for the Whale, says the sam® device is a game-changer.

"Regular effective treatment is crucial to recovery, and the sam® unit facilitates that," Fernandes said. "The device is portable and easy to use, so players can easily sustain their treatment by taking the sam® home or when they travel. One of the Whale players even wears it during her commute to and from the rink."

Military veterans also have offered testimonials about the value of sam® in both injury healing and longer-term pain management. Veterans suffer a greater rate of injury and chronic pain than the general population, contending with both recovery from acute injury and repetitive stress damage.

Sustained acoustic medicine also benefits the overall workforce. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that a worker is injured on the job every seven seconds, with an average injury cost of $41,000. The most common workplace injuries are to the shoulder and lower back due to improper lifting techniques or overuse. Employees often return to work before their bodies have had time to recover. ZetrOZ's sam® can shorten healing time so people have fully recovered before returning.

The sam® sport was a platinum sponsor of the 2021 Annual Workers' Compensation Educational Conference in Orlando, Florida. ZetrOZ participated in the meeting, organized by the Workers' Compensation Institute (WCI), which is dedicated to mitigating workplace injury and keeping employees healthy and on the job.

"ZetrOZ is dedicated to helping people heal and return to life," said CEO and President George Lewis. "We created the sam® device to help college athletes in the bowl game, military personnel training and fighting on the battlefield, and people who make up America's workforce. We're proud to support their efforts across the nation."

The ZetrOZ sam® technology has been shown in more than 40 peer-reviewed studies since the early 2000s to be effective in treating back pain, arthritis pain, and strain injuries of tendons and ligaments, and to improve recovery, range of motion, strength and soft-tissue healing.

Visit samrecover.com or zetrozsystems.com to learn more.

About:

ZetrOZ Systems offers a portfolio of wearable, drug-free, non-invasive devices that deliver long-duration low-intensity ultrasound. ZetrOZ Wearable Pain Relief ultrasound devices offer both post-operative healing and pain management. Its low-intensity ultrasound therapy treats injuries at depth by inhibiting inflammation and increasing the rate of tissue regeneration, angiogenesis, and nutrient exchange.

Media Contact:

Bianca Facey

(203)577-7588 (Direct)

bianca@newswire.com

www.Newswire.com



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment