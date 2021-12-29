EHang Launches 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center as AAV Operation Spot in Guangzhou

The 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center launches in Guangzhou as a new operation spot under EHang’s 100 Air Mobility Routes Initiative.

EHang and Guangzhou Development District Communications Investment Group establish a joint venture for local UAM route planning and AAV operations.

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced that it has partnered with Guangzhou Development District Communications Investment Group Co., LTD (“GDDCI”) to jointly launch the 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center at the Innovation Park in Huangpu District, Guangzhou, China. This new Experience Center is especially designed and developed as a new operation spot with all necessary infrastructures for EHang AAVs under the 100 Air Mobility Routes Initiative. As EHang’s global first urban air mobility pilot city, Guangzhou has taken the lead in investing in urban air mobility (“UAM”) infrastructure construction in the urban area to enable citizens to enjoy air mobility experience in the near future. Several operational flight routes have been planned and tested for passenger transportation, aerial sightseeing, aerial logistics, etc. in Guangzhou.

As the newly-launched operation spot especially designed and developed for EHang AAVs, the 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center covers an area of 2,000 square meters and is equipped with a rooftop take-off and landing vertiport as well as a hangar for power charging and maintenance. Powered by the 5G telecommunication networks, it relies on the EHang’s command-and-control system platform to enable trial operations for the EH216, Falcon B and other eVTOL models, for various UAM and smart city management applications. Furthermore, the 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center is integrated with an Automatic Guided Vehicle Parking Garage, which provides a convenient infrastructure for a seamless transfer experience in car travel and aerial trip in the future.

EHang and GDDCI have founded this joint venture for establishing the 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center as well as local UAM route planning and AAV operations. With the UAM mapping across four central areas in Guangzhou’s Huangpu district, several operational flight routes have been planned and tested for passenger transportation, aerial sightseeing, aerial logistics, smart city management, etc.

Chengjiu Zhou, General Manager of GDDCI, said, “By leveraging the 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center, we will develop an intelligent air mobility ecosystem integrating the hardware, software, takeoff and landing platform and operation services in Huangpu district.”

Huazhi Hu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EHang, said, “Guangzhou is EHang’s first global urban air mobility pilot city and the 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center has become the latest operation spot under the 100 Air Mobility Routes Initiative. We will use the world’s leading AAV technologies and command-and-control system to provide intelligent, comprehensive solutions for urban air mobility and smart city management in Guangzhou. We expect to build Guangzhou into a model city for UAM and have plans to extend it to more cities across the country and worldwide.”

Video of the launching ceremony and AAV flight demo at the 5G Intelligent Air Mobility Experience Center in Guangzhou: https://youtu.be/TSECvprStkk

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

