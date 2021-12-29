BEZTAK GIVES BACK TO METRO DETROIT FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Farmington Hills, Mich., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beztak Companies is giving back to Metro Detroit this holiday season, partnering with multiple non-profits to support local families along with children who are in the foster care system.

“Our culture is built around community,” said Elizabeth Carlson McCririe, Chief Operating Officer. “Beztak strives to give back to the communities we are a part of, and we encourage our vendors, partners, associates, and even our residents to get involved. After all, our developments are a huge part of the community -sometimes serving thousands of residents.”

At the corporate office in Farmington Hills, associates participated in the annual Beztak Adopt-a-Family program. After “adopting” three families, team members collected clothing, toys, and other gifts for Farmington Schools, Yeshiva Beth Yehuda, and Church of the Holy Family.

Food Gatherers, an Ann Arbor food bank and charitable organization, visited Beztak’s luxury senior living community All Seasons Ann Arbor, and received a donation of over $10,000 from the generous residents and team members.

Additionally, Beztak associates across the country have been engaging their communities to support Friends of the Children-Detroit with a winter coat drive fundraiser. Together with Beztak partners, the teams raised over $10,000, which was presented to program participants at a celebration banquet on December 15. Each child received a gift card to purchase a winter coat of their choosing. With this support from Beztak, Friends of the Children-Detroit continues to work toward breaking the cycle of generational poverty by pairing children one-on-one with a long-term professional mentor for twelve years or more.

“It’s heartwarming to see the incredible participation we have from our team members with initiatives that are based around giving back,” McCririe added. “Even as we continue to grow and evolve, at our core Beztak continues to prioritize people first, and our efforts this year are a true testament to that.”

