Hong Kong Rings in the New Year with the First-Ever Arts Spectacular across Victoria Harbour

HONG KONG and TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong will ring in the New Year with a dazzling light art extravaganza, featuring radiant lights along the entire Victoria Harbour waterfront, the city’s flagship Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, and the New Year countdown lights on the recently opened M+.

Starting on New Year’s Eve, the 65.8-metre-tall LED facade of M+, Asia’s first global museum of contemporary visual culture, will showcase a sweeping, high-contrast visual tale created by talented local digital artists as a homage to the city’s various landmarks, neighbourhoods, and vibrant arts and culture scene. It will be transformed into a countdown clock, which will travel across the rich cityscape of Hong Kong during the final minute of 2021, before eventually splashing the numerals “2022” and New Year’s greetings across its screen as the clock strikes midnight.

Beneath the bright lights of the prominent skyscrapers ringing in the New Year along Victoria Harbour, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, the city’s flagship orchestra and winner of the Gramophone Orchestra of the Year award in 2019, will perform energetic, jubilant music for a global audience in an outdoor concert in the West Kowloon Cultural District as Hong Kong celebrates the New Year.

The Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations can be viewed live on the HKTB’s YouTube channel.

For more information about the Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations, please visit https://www.discoverhongkong.com/countdown.

Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebration Moments will be captured in live satellite and social media feeds

