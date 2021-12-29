Global Managed Cloud Services Providers Competitive Landscape Report 2021

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Managed Cloud Services Market, 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report takes a closer look at the competitive landscape and key players in the market for managed cloud services.

Cloud has become an essential foundation for business growth. For enterprises around the world, cloud has unlocked cost efficiencies and increased speed-to-market while providing access to new technologies such as analytics, blockchain and AI.

During COVID, businesses accelerated their cloud strategies to gain greater flexibility and agility in digital operations. However they quickly discovered that the complexity of hybrid and multi-cloud environments outpaced their own resources.

As a result, they turned to third-party expert managed services providers for help with designing, implementing, and managing their hybrid cloud environments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

Definitions

2. Frost Radar

Frost Radar: Global Managed Cloud Services Market

Frost Radar: Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

NTT Ltd

Navisite

Taos

Lumen Technologies

Rackspace Technology

Kyndryl

HPE

DXC Technology

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Frost Radar

Frost Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Frost Radar Empowers Investors

Frost Radar Empowers Customers

Frost Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

