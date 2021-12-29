Global LTE IoT Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LTE IoT Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032092/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 25.5% over the period 2020-2027. NB-IoT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 26.9% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LTE-M segment is readjusted to a revised 23.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $383.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.8% CAGR

- The LTE IoT market in the U.S. is estimated at US$383.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.1% and 21.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.7% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for LTE IoT by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for NB-IoT by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for NB-IoT by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for NB-IoT by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for LTE-M by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for LTE-M by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for LTE-M by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Professional

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Professional Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Professional Services

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Managed Services

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Managed Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Managed Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for LTE IoT by Technology -

NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and LTE-M for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by Service -

Professional Services and Managed Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -

Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Service -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional Services

and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing, Energy &

Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and

Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for LTE IoT by Technology -

NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and LTE-M for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

Service - Professional Services and Managed Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -

Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Service -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional Services

and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,

Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing, Energy &

Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and

Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for LTE IoT by Technology -

NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and LTE-M for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

Service - Professional Services and Managed Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -

Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Service -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional Services

and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,

Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing, Energy &

Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and

Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for LTE IoT by Technology -

NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and LTE-M for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

Service - Professional Services and Managed Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -

Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Service -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional Services

and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,

Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing, Energy &

Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and

Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for LTE IoT by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for LTE IoT by Technology -

NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and LTE-M for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

Service - Professional Services and Managed Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -

Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Service -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional Services

and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,

Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing, Energy &

Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and

Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for LTE IoT by Technology -

NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and LTE-M for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

Service - Professional Services and Managed Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -

Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Service -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional Services

and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,

Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing, Energy &

Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and

Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for LTE IoT by Technology -

NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and LTE-M for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

Service - Professional Services and Managed Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -

Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Service -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional Services

and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,

Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing, Energy &

Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and

Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for LTE IoT by Technology -

NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and LTE-M for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

Service - Professional Services and Managed Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -

Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Service -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional Services

and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,

Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing, Energy &

Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and

Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by

Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for LTE IoT by Technology -

NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and LTE-M for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by Service -

Professional Services and Managed Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -

Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Service -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional Services

and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing, Energy &

Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and

Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT

by Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for LTE IoT by

Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and

LTE-M for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT

by Service - Professional Services and Managed Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for LTE IoT by

Service - Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional

Services and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,

Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for LTE IoT by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,

Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics and Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT

by Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LTE IoT by

Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and

LTE-M for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT

by Service - Professional Services and Managed Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -

Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional

Services and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,

Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 132: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics and Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT

by Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for LTE IoT by

Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 135: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and

LTE-M for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 136: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT

by Service - Professional Services and Managed Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 137: Rest of World Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -

Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 138: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional

Services and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 139: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,

Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 140: Rest of World Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 141: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics and Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

