Global LTE IoT Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LTE IoT Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032092/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 25.5% over the period 2020-2027. NB-IoT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 26.9% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LTE-M segment is readjusted to a revised 23.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $383.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.8% CAGR
- The LTE IoT market in the U.S. is estimated at US$383.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.1% and 21.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.7% CAGR.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032092/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
