Global LTE IoT Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2027

Global LTE IoT Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for LTE IoT estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% over the period 2020-2027.

3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 25.5% over the period 2020-2027. NB-IoT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 26.9% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LTE-M segment is readjusted to a revised 23.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $383.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.8% CAGR
- The LTE IoT market in the U.S. is estimated at US$383.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.1% and 21.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.7% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

  • Actility
  • Athonet
  • Ericsson
  • Link Labs
  • Mediatek
  • Netnumber
  • Orange
  • Puresoftware
  • Sequans Communications
  • Sierra Wireless
  • T Mobile
  • Telensa
  • Telstra
  • Telus
  • Vodafone Group




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for LTE IoT by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for NB-IoT by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for NB-IoT by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for NB-IoT by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for LTE-M by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for LTE-M by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for LTE-M by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Professional
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Professional Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Professional Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Managed Services
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Managed Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Managed Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 32: USA Historic Review for LTE IoT by Technology -
NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and LTE-M for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by Service -
Professional Services and Managed Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -
Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional Services
and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 38: USA Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and
Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for LTE IoT by Technology -
NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and LTE-M for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
Service - Professional Services and Managed Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -
Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional Services
and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,
Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Canada Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and
Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for LTE IoT by Technology -
NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and LTE-M for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
Service - Professional Services and Managed Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Japan Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -
Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional Services
and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,
Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Japan Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and
Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 59: China Historic Review for LTE IoT by Technology -
NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and LTE-M for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
Service - Professional Services and Managed Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: China Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -
Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional Services
and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,
Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: China Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and
Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for LTE IoT by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for LTE IoT by Technology -
NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and LTE-M for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
Service - Professional Services and Managed Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Europe Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -
Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional Services
and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,
Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Europe Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and
Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 80: France Historic Review for LTE IoT by Technology -
NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and LTE-M for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
Service - Professional Services and Managed Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: France Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -
Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional Services
and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,
Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: France Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and
Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 89: Germany Historic Review for LTE IoT by Technology -
NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and LTE-M for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
Service - Professional Services and Managed Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Germany Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -
Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional Services
and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,
Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Germany Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and
Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 98: Italy Historic Review for LTE IoT by Technology -
NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and LTE-M for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
Service - Professional Services and Managed Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Italy Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -
Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional Services
and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,
Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Italy Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and
Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by
Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 107: UK Historic Review for LTE IoT by Technology -
NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and LTE-M for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by Service -
Professional Services and Managed Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: UK Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -
Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by Service -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional Services
and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Agriculture - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 113: UK Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics and
Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT
by Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for LTE IoT by
Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and
LTE-M for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT
by Service - Professional Services and Managed Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for LTE IoT by
Service - Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional
Services and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT
by End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,
Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for LTE IoT by
End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,
Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT
by Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LTE IoT by
Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and
LTE-M for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT
by Service - Professional Services and Managed Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -
Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional
Services and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 130: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT
by End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,
Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 132: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 133: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT
by Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 134: Rest of World Historic Review for LTE IoT by
Technology - NB-IoT and LTE-M Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 135: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for NB-IoT and
LTE-M for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 136: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT
by Service - Professional Services and Managed Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 137: Rest of World Historic Review for LTE IoT by Service -
Professional Services and Managed Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 138: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Professional
Services and Managed Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 139: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for LTE IoT
by End-Use - Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,
Transportation & Logistics and Agriculture - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 140: Rest of World Historic Review for LTE IoT by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Agriculture Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 141: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for LTE IoT by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Transportation &
Logistics and Agriculture for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
